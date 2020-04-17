As of April 17, there have been 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Benito County. The local death count remains at two, according to county officials.

The data from San Benito County Public Health Services’ latest community newsletter shows that 676 patients have been tested for the novel coronavirus locally. Of these, 600 have tested negative and 32 are pending results.

Of the 44 positive cases of COVID-19, one patient is in the 0-17 age group; 28 are in the 18-49 age group; 10 are in the 50-64; and five are age 65 or older.

In California, there have been 26,182 total cases reported, and 890 deaths from COVID-19.

