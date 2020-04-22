The owner of a vacant property in downtown Hollister plans to build a six-story structure that consists of affordable housing units and commercial space.

The property, located at the corner of Fourth and Monterey streets adjacent to the Briggs Building, was once used as a display lot for the former Hollister Pontiac Buick GMC dealership across the street. It has since been vacant for about 15 years, said Jim Campagna of San Jose-based J. Arthur Properties, which owns the site.

The proposal includes 80 affordable housing units, which range from one to three bedrooms. The first floor would include 7,000 square feet of commercial space. While no tenants are yet lined up, Campagna envisions a restaurant and wine tasting room occupying some of the space.

“There’s a real need right now for affordable housing in Hollister,” he said. “This will breathe some life into that corner.”

Campagna said the company had set an appointment to submit its plans to the city, but the shelter-in-place order due to the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the process.

“The folks with the city that we ran the concept by all seemed very interested in our project,” he said.

The 375 Fourth St. project, once submitted, would have to go through approvals by the planning commission and city council.

According to Campagna, J. Arthur Properties is searching for a non-profit developer to construct the project should it be approved.

J. Arthur Properties manages various rental properties in San Jose. This would be its first project in Hollister.