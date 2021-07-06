good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 6, 2021
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Gov. accepting applications for District 1 Supervisor’s seat

Vacant San Benito County seat was formerly occupied by Mark Medina

By: Staff Report
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office is now accepting applications for the vacant San Benito County District 1 Supervisor’s seat.

The position—normally filled by a general election four years—has been vacant since former Supervisor Mark Medina resigned from office June 7. He was just re-elected in 2020, and his current term is set to expire in 2024.

The current four board members voted at a meeting earlier this month to ask the governor to fill the seat by appointment until the next general election on Nov. 8, 2022. The District 1 seat will be on the ballot again in 2024 at the end of the current term.

Residents of San Benito County Supervisory District 1 are eligible to apply for the seat. The district includes the northeastern portion of the county.

The application form can be found on the governor’s website at https://www.gov.ca.gov/application-for-appointment/.

To find out what supervisory district you live in, visit the county’s website at https://www.cosb.us/government/county-of-san-benito-board-of-supervisors-bos/supervisory-district-locator.

The lengthy application form on the governor’s website requires an authorization form to be printed, signed and mailed or faxed to the governor’s office.

