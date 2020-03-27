good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 27, 2020
FeaturedNews

Governor bans evictions statewide through May 31

By: Staff Report
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday banned evictions statewide through May 31 for tenants impacted by COVID-19.

The order, which takes effect immediately, prohibits landlords from evicting residential tenants for nonpayment of rent and prohibits enforcement of evictions by law enforcement or courts. It also requires tenants to declare in writing, no more than seven days after the rent comes due, that they cannot pay all or part of their rent due to COVID-19.

Tenants would remain obligated to repay full rent in a timely manner and could still face eviction after the enforcement moratorium is lifted.

To view the order, visit tinyurl.com/yx34lujg.

Staff Report

