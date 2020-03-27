Police and paramedics were able to revive a 6-year-old boy who was unresponsive during a medical emergency in Hollister earlier this week, according to authorities.

About 12:50pm March 24, authorities received a 911 call reporting the child had collapsed and did not appear to be breathing. The call was from a home on the 500 block of Honeysuckle Way in Hollister.

Hollister Police Office Staci Esqueda arrived on scene and was led into the home by family members, who took her to the 6-year-old boy, according to police. The boy was lying on the ground unconscious, and his skin had turned a light blue color.

Esqueda attempted to get a response from the child, but his body felt lifeless and limp, police said. The officer noticed the boy was not breathing, and immediately began CPR.

Paramedics from AMR and Hollister Fire Department personnel then arrived on scene. The medics took over lifesaving attempts from Esqueda. They moved the child to a living room area, where they used an Automated External Defibrillator and continued to perform CPR until they felt a pulse on the child, police said.

The boy was taken to Hazel Hawkins Hospital, where he was stabilized, police said. The child was eventually flown to a Bay Area hospital, and has been reported in stable condition.

“The Hollister Police Department would like to thank our entire local public safety team who worked together to fight for the life of this child,” police said in a press release. “Special thanks to Hollister Fire Department Captain Jeff Granucci, Engineer Vince Grewohl, Firefighter Sergio Barajas, AMR paramedic Richard Bargas, EMT David Lopez, Paramedic Allen Carter, EMT Nate Thomas, SCR911 Dispatcher Ashley Baldwin and Police Officer Staci Esqueda.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the young boy and his family wishing him a quick recovery.”

