Bea Gonzales unseated four-term District 5 supervisor Jaime De la Cruz in the final election results released March 26.

With all votes counted, Gonzales, a teacher, netted 52.32 percent, finishing 108 votes ahead of De la Cruz.

In the supervisor races, any candidate with more than 50 percent of the vote in a primary is declared the winner—there is no November election. De la Cruz will complete his term at the end of the year.

In other races, Kollin Kosmicki and Wayne Norton will head into the November runoff for the District 2 seat on the board of supervisors. Kosmicki, a journalist who is a political newcomer, was the top vote-getter with 35 percent of the vote, finishing 463 votes ahead of Norton.

Incumbent Mark Medina held on to his District 1 seat with 57.57 percent of the vote, defeating Betsy Dirks.

Measure K, which hovered around 60 percent disapproval during each update of the count, finished with 59.79 percent of voters rejecting it. Measure K would have adopted an ordinance approved unanimously by county supervisors in September that converts four properties at highway interchanges to regional commercial “C-3” zoning.

A total of 10,113 votes were cast against Measure K, compared to 6,802 in favor.

Measure L, the $30 million bond for the San Benito High School District, failed with nearly 63 percent of voters against it.