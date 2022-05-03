good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
79 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
May 3, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedOpinionGuest View

Guest view: Be aware of your water

By: Shawn O. Novack
8
0

May is Water Awareness Month. It’s also the start of our irrigation season when water use starts to go up dramatically. Over 60% of residential water use is for landscape purposes in the summer.  

This is especially important since we are in the grips of a three-year drought and there is no end in sight. Being efficient and “aware” while irrigating is essential!

Our water supply is derived from three sources. Our groundwater basin is our main source of water. We also import water from the Central Valley Project. And our third source is recycled water from the City of Hollister’s Reclamation Plant that delivers this water to agricultural and landscape accounts. 

In most years, aquifers recharge as rainfall and streamflow seep into unpaved ground. But during drought the water table—the depth at which water is found below the surface—drops as water is pumped from the ground faster than it can recharge.

The federal Bureau of Reclamation, which manages the Central Valley Project that delivers imported water to our county for agriculture, residents and businesses, announced a zero-water allocation for agricultural customers and a zero allocation for municipal water customers (City of Hollister and Sunnyslope County Water District). 

In addition to supplying drinking water to customers, the imported water helps keep our groundwater basin in balance.

Stage I of the Hollister Urban Area Water Shortage Contingency Plan was adopted last May. This called for voluntary water conservation with a goal of 15% reduction compared to pre-drought levels. According to California’s Water Resources Control Board, water conservation across the state amounted to a 7.5% water use reduction compared to a year ago. San Benito County hasn’t fared much better.

All local water agencies will be implementing Stage II of the Water Shortage Contingency Plan the first week in May due to the dry conditions throughout late winter and early spring. These are mandatory water conservation measures. Most of the measures aim to control water use outside. The most notable is landscape irrigation, which will be limited to two times per week. Odd numbered addresses are restricted to irrigating on Tuesdays and Saturdays, where even numbered addresses will be limited to Wednesdays and Sundays in the Hollister Urban Area. San Juan Bautista will restrict landscape irrigation to Monday and Thursday only. Customers of Sunnyslope County WD, City of Hollister and San Juan Bautista will all receive a bill insert with their May bills that will outline all the water conservation measures.

Since no one knows when this drought will end, we need to stretch our water supply as much as possible. Water conservation is something every resident in San Benito County can do. 

All water agencies urge their customers to have their irrigation system inspected for FREE by the Water Resources Association of San Benito County (WRASBC). A technician can assess your irrigation system to see if it is working properly, adjust sprinklers (if needed), set your irrigation controller to comply with the new measures  and make sure water is not running off your landscapes onto streets or sidewalks. 

Call and schedule your appointment today at 831.637.4378. To view the Mandatory Water Conservation Measures, visit www.wrasbc.org

Shawn O. Novack is Water Conservation Program Manager for the Water Resources Association San Benito County and San Benito County Water District. 

Shawn O. Novack

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

BBQ heaven returns to San Juan Bautista

Shawn O. Novack -
Historic downtown San Juan Bautista smelled and tasted like...
Crime

Hollister Police to conduct DUI checkpoint May 5

Shawn O. Novack -
The Hollister Police Department will hold a DUI checkpoint...
Local News

Cities, districts adopt mandatory watering restrictions

Shawn O. Novack -
As the statewide drought continues and with San Benito...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,205FansLike
150FollowersFollow
1,123FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

BBQ heaven returns to San Juan Bautista

Hollister Police to conduct DUI checkpoint May 5