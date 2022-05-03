BBQ heaven returns to San Juan Bautista

Historic downtown San Juan Bautista smelled and tasted like a BBQ heaven this past weekend, as dozens of pit masters offered their culinary creations to the public and competed for prizes in the 17th annual Great San Juan Bautista Rib Cook-Off.

The festival took place April 29-May 1 on the streets of San Juan Bautista. In addition to plenty of the event’s namesake food vendors, there were also more than 100 arts and crafts booths, animal rides and live music to entertain crowds.

Winners of the Rib Cook-Off, which is organized by Williams LTD, were:

– Sauce: Joshua’s Ribbs, 1st place; Carson City BBQ, 2nd place; and Git R’ Smoked, 3rd place.

– Ribs: Carson City BBQ, 1st place; Git R’ Smoked, 2nd place; and Mansmith’s BBQ, 3rd place.

The People’s Choice winner was Carson City BBQ, according to the event’s Facebook page.

San Juan Bautista Rib Cook-Off 2022. Photos: Juan Reyes