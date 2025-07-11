The agricultural stretch of California’s Central Coast along the Salinas Valley is often called the “Salad Bowl of the World,” and for good reason. It supplies more than 60% of the nation’s lettuce and substantial portions of strawberries, spinach and broccoli.

But beyond the fertile fields and coastal breezes lies a deeper truth: food security is not just about access to fresh produce—it is fundamentally tied to our economic stability and national security.

In a time of rising geopolitical tension, climate uncertainty and economic volatility, safeguarding our food systems has never been more urgent. The Central Coast is both a frontline and a linchpin.

The region’s $9 billion agriculture sector feeds millions while supporting tens of thousands of jobs, many of which are held by immigrant and essential workers. Yet, this vital infrastructure is under increasing threat from drought, heatwaves, labor shortages, shifts in immigration policy and aging water systems. If these vulnerabilities continue unaddressed, our ability to feed the country—and maintain local economic resilience—could collapse.

Economic security starts in the field. Agriculture underpins rural and regional economies throughout the Central Coast. It supports logistics, research, food processing, tourism and more. Every dollar spent in agriculture reverberates through small businesses, schools, health systems and public infrastructure.

However, when farmworkers face housing insecurity, immigration sweeps, wage disparities, or unsafe conditions, the broader economy weakens.

Moreover, national security relies on having a stable domestic food supply. Depending on global supply chains—especially during times of conflict, trade disruptions or pandemics—poses a significant risk. Recent events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, have highlighted weaknesses in our food distribution systems.

If California’s Central Coast cannot produce food at scale, the U.S. will need to import more food, which undermines our economic independence and increases our vulnerability to international instability.

Federal mass deportation policies could cost California more than $275 billion in GDP, according to a Bay Area Council Economic Institute report.

In a state where immigrants are “a cornerstone of California’s workforce and economy,” comprising more than 27% of the population, large-scale federal enforcement actions have particularly significant implications, from widespread labor disruptions to ripple effects across local, state and national economies.

Agriculture and construction—industries that disproportionately rely on undocumented labor—could be particularly impacted: Undocumented workers make up 26% of the state’s overall agricultural workforce, and 33% of farmworkers.

Without undocumented workers, GDP generated by agriculture would contract by 14%, and production costs would rise. An estimated 7,000 farms could be forced to close, with smaller family-owned operations bearing the brunt. Those losses compound significant labor shortages and climate-related crop disruptions in recent years.

Immigration actions would resonate across the nation’s food supply. The average farmworker in California feeds 155 people—up from just 19 people 80 years ago—and a third of all vegetables and three-quarters of the country’s fruits and nuts are produced in California. Consumers, in turn, would end up paying more for food, with fruits and vegetable prices particularly impacted.

What’s the solution?

We need coordinated investment and bold policies.

Champion workforce housing and health care for essential agricultural workers.

Take bold steps to protect workers from fear and the threat of deportation.

Support federal policy for immigration reform with a pathway to documentation for those already living and working in our communities.

Modernize water and irrigation infrastructure to make the most of every drop.

Support regenerative agriculture and climate-smart practices that enhance resilience and promote a healthier environment.

Finally, forge public-private partnerships between government, growers, educational institutions and community-based organizations to build adaptive capacity and shared prosperity.

Food security must be a bipartisan, cross-sector priority. It is not a “rural” issue—it is a national imperative. The Central Coast, with its unparalleled agricultural prowess, can lead the way. But to do so, we must treat food systems as vital infrastructure—every bit as critical as roads, broadband, or energy.

Our food security is our future. Protecting the fields of the Central Coast means protecting jobs, families, health and the sovereignty of our food supply.

Tahra Goraya is President & CEO of the Monterey Bay Economic Partnership. Norm Groot is Executive Director of the Monterey County Farm Bureau.