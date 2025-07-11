Martha’s Kitchen served a large turnout for their inaugural senior lunch service July 1 at the Pauline Valdivia Memorial Community Center.

With multiple City of Hollister and San Benito County representatives in attendance, Executive Director Bill Lee addressed the crowd.

“Food is just a part of it. Getting people out and back into life, mixing and socializing with each other so that people aren’t isolated is a big part of what we’re doing here,” Lee said.

Martha’s Kitchen will continue to serve the seniors of San Benito County with daily hot lunch services 12pm Monday-Friday the Community Center, located at 300 West Street in Hollister. The nonprofit will also host a Meals on Wheels program that will deliver freshly cooked, frozen meals to homebound seniors.

The nutritious shepherd’s pie lunch on July 1 was coordinated and served by “the wonderful and passionate Martha’s Kitchen staff,” says a press release from Martha’s Kitchen. This staff includes San Jose staff Trish Garcia, Operations Manager; David Perez-Rascon, Assistant Operations Manager; Rita Castellanos, Program Manager; and Kendra Lanham, Director of Community Outreach.

Martha’s Kitchen’s Hollister staff who helped serve seniors on July 1 are Heather Wall, Hollister Site Manager; Kat Dubinsky and Loni Derasin, cooks; and Melissa Sosa, Administrator.

Lee thanked the Seniors Council for spearheading the new Martha’s Kitchen initiative in Hollister. He also thanked the City of Hollister for making space available to rent to support the program, notably City Manager David Mirrione, and the Parks and Recreation Director Charles Wall, who were both in attendance.

In addition, Andres Rodriguez represented Speaker Robert Rivas to present Martha’s Kitchen with a California Legislature Assembly Resolution honoring the San Jose-based nonprofit as the 29th Assembly District’s 2025 Nonprofit of the Year. Martha’s Kitchen was presented with the award in Sacramento back in May, honoring the nonprofit’s impact in Santa Clara County and surrounding communities.

Martha’s Kitchen has been helping deliver food in San Benito County for the last 6.5 years, mostly behind the scenes, Lee added. The organization has partnered with Hollister-based Food Angels.

Linda Lampe, Director of Food Angels, said, “We could not do it without Martha’s Kitchen, and we are so grateful for this partnership.”

Food Angels hands out groceries to more than 300 families every week, every Saturday from 10:30am-12pm at R.O. Hardin Elementary School. Martha’s Kitchen has been instrumental in providing them with groceries to ensure hunger is kept in check in San Benito County.

As Martha’s Kitchen begins the new program in Hollister, they invite locals to help by volunteering. To get involved or learn more, visit the Martha’s Kitchen website at marthas-kitchen.org/volunteer.