Incentives up to $5,000 are available for San Benito County residents who purchase or lease a new or used electric or hybrid vehicle.

The 2025-26 Electric Vehicle Incentive Program (EVIP) was launched July 1 by the Monterey Bay Air Resources District. Residents of Monterey and Santa Cruz counties are also eligible.

With many used electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles coming out of lease programs, the EVIP can help buyers with an affordable opportunity to purchase an electric vehicle.

To be eligible, a vehicle must be purchased or leased on or after July 1. The program also offers double the incentive amounts for qualifying low-income applicants.

“Oxides of nitrogen (NOx) are primary chemical compounds combined with other pollutants that produce ozone (smog). More than 60% of the total emission of NOx in MBARD’s jurisdiction comes from motor vehicles,” said Richard Stedman, Air Pollution Control Office at MBARD. “Fully electric vehicles produce zero tailpipe emissions. By encouraging and incentivizing their use, significant long-term air quality benefits can be achieved.”

Specifically, the incentive amounts for new vehicles under the 2025-26 Monterey EVIP are:

• $2,500 for hydrogen fuel cell Vehicles

• $1,500 for battery electric vehicles

• $750 for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles

• $750 for electric motorcycles

• $5,000 for battery electric vehicles for public agencies and nonprofits

For used vehicles, EVIP incentive amounts are:

• $1,000 for battery electric vehicles

• $500 for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles

• $500 for electric motorcycles

The online application and program details can be found on the MBARD EVIP website at mbard.org/electric-vehicle-incentive-program.