good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
87.9 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
August 16, 2023
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedOpinionGuest View

Guest view: New program offers air, ground ambulance rides for local households

By: Kollin Kosmicki
20
0

One of the more encouraging recent announcements at a San Benito County Board meeting happened Aug. 8 when supervisors learned about a new partnership to provide local residents the option to buy annual memberships for air and ground ambulance needs if they arise. 

Of course, we all hope to never use such a membership, but the investment is worth considering to avoid massive costs in the event that an emergency does occur. 

Kollin Kosmicki

County Emergency Services Manager Kris Mangano made the announcement about the membership, launched the first week in August, at a cost of $154 annually for an entire San Benito County household. This includes air and ground ambulance rides from American Medical Response, Calstar and other affiliated partners here or in areas where partners provide the services. 

Supervisors in 2022, including myself, requested development of this membership program as part of approving a five-year contract with AMR. That contract also includes fee waivers and discounts for lower-income residents. 

Mangano noted how the new program differs from existing Calstar memberships in that on top of the air ambulance service, this membership also provides up to two ground ambulance rides per year for the entire household. 

Interested participants must be San Benito County residents to become members. Mangano said there was a lot of work put into developing the program, and how county staff would be available to answer questions and provide more information at an upcoming emergency preparedness fair in September. 

In the meantime, the membership brochure is available at the OES location at 471 Fourth St. in Hollister. Residents with questions can call OES at 831.636.4168 or email Mangano at [email protected]. Otherwise, the sales manager for the program Dan Stomm is available at 907.205.0127 or [email protected]

As I told staff at the meeting, I’m proud of county employees and supervisors for moving ahead on this program. 

While nobody wants to think about the possibility of needing these services, we all know that emergencies do happen. When they occur, costs are typically in the thousands of dollars and add additional stress on top of everything else going on. 

Kollin Kosmicki is San Benito County’s District 2 supervisor.

How to apply

To enroll your household in a membership for air and ground ambulance needs, for $154 per year, call San Benito County OES at 831.636.4168 or email [email protected]. The sales manager for the program Dan Stomm is available at 907.205.0127 or [email protected]. Pickup a brochure about the program at 471 Fourth Street in Hollister. The program is available only for San Benito County households. 

Kollin Kosmicki

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Photographer documents California Indigenous groups

Local photographer and documentarian Kirti Bassendine will present her...
Business

Hollister council OKs sewer for Gavilan, Fairview Corners

The Hollister City Council voted Aug. 7 to partner...
Business

Foundation sets up disaster relief fund for Maui fire victims

The California Fire Foundation announced Aug. 13 it set...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
274FollowersFollow
1,079FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Contemporary Indigenous Voices of California's South Coast Range Kirti Bassendine

Photographer documents California Indigenous groups

Hollister football aims to make noise in PCAL Gabilan Division