In an effort to misinform and dissuade voters, opponents to Measure A tell the public that “Measure A will not slow housing growth.”

Retired officials, a handful of local political party leaders, and even the mayor of Hollister repeat this transparent falsehood. But, if you read Measure A, you will find that if it is passed, a voter majority is required before redesignating agricultural, ranchland or rural land for housing.

It is true that some exemptions exist in Measure A. Most notably, the rezoning of rural lands for affordable housing would still be a decision made by the supervisors. And this makes perfect sense.

Our problem is that developers don’t build the affordable housing we need. They build unaffordable housing. If Measure A passes, voter approval would be required before building unaffordable housing.

Then, there is the state. Measure A opponents claim that it won’t stop housing because the state will wrestle control away from us if we drop below our RHNA numbers. This won’t happen. Voters are reasonable enough to choose some housing growth over loss of local control.

But we need not grow so quickly! We can slow down and still remain ahead of the state’s requirements.

It is worth mentioning that, according to publicly available financial documents, the newest group opposing Measure A, dubbed “San Benito Neighbors Against Traffic and Outside Interests,” is financed entirely by two realtor groups and a political lobbyist corporation. Go figure why they oppose Measure A!

If you read Measure A, you’ll find four instances of the word “subdivisions,” nine instances of the word “housing,” and 35 instances of the word “residential.” That’s 48 instances just between those three words!

You’ll find that such claims as “Measure A is not about housing” are false.

Joseph Howard

Hollister