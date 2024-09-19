Veterans Day parade is Nov. 11 in downtown Hollister

The 21st annual San Benito County Veterans Day Parade will take place at 1:30pm Nov. 11 in downtown Hollister, and this year’s procession promises to be the biggest and best yet, according to organizers.

Applications to participate in this year’s parade are available online at the Hollister Downtown Association’s website, downtownhollister.org, under the Events tab.

“We invite all groups, young and old to participate,” Veterans Day parade organizers said in a press release. “Marching bands, musical groups and equestrian entries are also encouraged to join us.”

Any local residents who have a family member who served in the Korean or Vietnam War, and would like to ride in the parade or be recognized on Veterans Day, can contact Frankie Gallagher at 831.638.6434.

Volunteers with classic cars will provide transportation in the parade for these honorees.

The Hollister Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9242 also invites veterans to ride along with them on their float.

During the Veterans Day Parade, which is sponsored by the local VFW post, spectators and participants alike will enjoy patriotic floats, classic cars, school groups, emergency agencies, marching bands and much more.

The parade will be held as the finale for Veterans Day activities being held at the Veterans Memorial Building, located at 649 San Benito Street in Hollister. Other activities for the day include an 11am Veterans Appreciation Ceremony and Banner Presentations; as well as a BBQ lunch at 12pm at the Veterans Memorial Building. Lunch costs $15 per person, and is free for veterans.

The morning banner presentations will feature the installation of banners on lightposts in the Veterans Memorial Building plaza and along San Benito Street. The banners individually honor local active duty military personnel, and will remain in place until the service member is deactivated, says the press release.

For more information, or if you are interested in participating in the parade, please call 831-638-6434 or email [email protected].

Locals receive broadband service funds

The California Public Utilities Commission last week approved the fifth round of recommended awardees for 10 last-mile broadband projects, awarding a cumulative $91 million worth of grants to projects serving predominantly disadvantaged and low-income communities.

Nearly $15 million of the funds is slated for broadband infrastructure projects designed to connect and empower underserved and unserved rural communities in Santa Cruz and San Benito counties, says a press release from Monterey Bay Economic Partnership.

Four separate projects will connect to the open-access Middle-Mile Broadband Initiative and provide the public safety benefits of reliable broadband infrastructure benefitting households located in High Fire Threat Districts while improving digital equity and increasing consumer choice in the broadband market.

In San Benito County, Hankins Information Technology has been awarded up to $10.4 million to serve about 1,200 unserved locations in Hollister, San Juan Bautista and Aromas, says the release. The last-mile fiber project will provide up to 10 gigabits per second symmetrical service to consumers.

“Investments in broadband infrastructure make for a more economically competitive, equitable, and resilient region,” said Monterey Bay Economic Partnership President & CEO Tahra Goraya. “As a longtime advocate for improving broadband infrastructure, access and affordability, MBEP remains committed to working with stakeholders and policymakers to address the disparities in broadband access and consistency.”

Established under Senate Bill 156 (2021) and administered by CPUC, the $2 billion Last Mile Federal Funding Account grant program encourages the deployment of broadband throughout the state to fuel economic growth and to enable the public to access internet-based safety applications, telehealth services, emergency services, and to allow first responders to communicate with each other and collaborate during emergencies, says the press release.

Apply for Arts Express Grant

The San Benito County Arts Council is inviting local artists, art groups and art and cultural organizations to apply to their 2024 Arts Express Grant Program for general operations and project-based funding for art programs, projects and activities that will take place in San Benito County between Oct. 15, 2024 and July 31, 2025.

Grant guidelines and application links can be found online at sanbenitoarts.org/grants-funding-opportunities/.

The goal of the San Benito County Arts Council’s Arts Express Grant Program is to promote artistic and cultural engagement, accessibility, equity and diversity in San Benito County, says a press release from the local Arts Council.

This year’s funding will be divided into two categories:

– Up to $5,000 for General Operations Grants for arts based nonprofit organizations based in San Benito County.

– Up to $2,500 for project-based grants for individual artists with a primary residence in San Benito County; cultural groups, artist collectives or collaboratives; non-arts community-based organizations who partner with an individual artist or arts provider; arts-based for-profit businesses.

To learn more about the Arts Express Grant Program and how to apply, join the Arts Council for a Virtual Grant Workshop at 5pm Sept. 12. Interested attendees must register for the workshop at https://forms.gle/mDQJMTeoQauqP3JaA.

All applications for Arts Express Grants must be submitted online at sanbenitoarts.org/grants-funding-opportunities/ by 11:59pm Sept. 29.