The Hollister Police Department recently arrested a 15-year-old juvenile for resisting and obstructing a peace officer during a large gathering of juvenile bicycle riders that obstructed part of Airline Highway and Hillcrest Road, according to authorities.

Officers are also investigating a large group of juveniles who obstructed traffic on South Street, vandalized a vehicle, and assaulted the vehicle’s driver.

On Sept. 14, a Hollister Police officer saw a group of 30-40 juvenile bicycle riders impeding traffic at the intersection of Airline Highway and Hillcrest Road. The juvenile riders were “in clear disregard of vehicular traffic,” the Hollister Police Department said.

The officer attempted to stop the large group of riders by activating his patrol vehicle lights. In response, the large group of riders began to ride away, some recording with their cellphones and others doing bicycle wheelies, police said.

The group of young cyclists were in violation of multiple California Vehicle Code (CVC) regulations, police said.

A 15-year-old juvenile who was wearing a mask, had a GoPro camera, and was recording the event with his cellphone was apprehended and arrested at the scene. He was booked on suspicion of several charges, according to police.

Due to safety precautions and the juvenile riders attempting to get away by riding into vehicular traffic, officers decided not to pursue them further, says a press release from the police department.

On Sept. 15, officers received a report of vandalism to a vehicle and assault on a person at the 700 block of South Street. Police said the victim reported that a group of juvenile riders was impeding traffic. When the driver attempted to get the attention of the juvenile riders, one of them vandalized the victim’s vehicle using his bicycle peg.

Fearing this would continue, the driver attempted to drive away, but the juveniles followed. When the driver arrived at a stop sign, another juvenile rider punched the driver in the face, police said. The victim was able to safely drive away and reach a safe location where he contacted the police.

The investigation into the incidents is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4331. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

“The Hollister Police Department would like to notify the public about the dangers of riding bicycles unsafely and disregarding the rules of the road,” says the press release. “Officers have been actively educating the community and enforcing laws against dangerous bicycle riding behaviors that put the rider or other drivers at risk.

“We would like to encourage parents to speak to their children about the dangers of riding their bikes in an unsafe manner, riding in groups with others who disregard safety laws, riding a bike without considering traffic issues they create and place themselves and others in danger.”

The press release also reminded people that cyclists and motorists are subject to the following California Vehicle Code and Penal Code sections, and city ordinances:

• 21202 CVC (ride on right side of roadway): Any person operating a bicycle upon a roadway at a speed less than the normal speed of traffic moving in the same direction at that time shall ride as close as practicable to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway.

• 21212 CVC (bicycle helmets): A person under 18 years of age shall not operate (nor ride upon as a passenger) a bicycle, a non motorized scooter, skateboard, or wear in-line or roller skates, unless that person is wearing a properly fitted and fastened bicycle helmet.

• 10.44.140 HMC: Operating or riding bicycles or skateboards on sidewalks. No person shall operate or ride a bicycle or a skateboard on any sidewalk in the central traffic district. Any person who shall operate or ride a bicycle or a skateboard on any sidewalk outside of the central traffic district shall yield the right-of-way to any pedestrian thereon.

• 21650.1 CVC (ride against traffic): A bicycle operated on a roadway, or the shoulder of a highway, shall be operated in the same direction, as vehicles are required to be driven upon the roadway.

• 148(a)(1) PC: Every person who willfully resists, delays, or obstructs any public officer, peace officer, or an emergency medical technician, as defined in Division 2.5 (commencing with Section 1797) of the Health and Safety Code, in the discharge or attempt to discharge any duty of his or her office or employment, when no other punishment is prescribed, shall be punished by a fine not exceeding one thousand dollars ($1,000), or by imprisonment in a county jail not to exceed one year, or by both that fine and imprisonment.