Hollister flag football is rolling. In Pacific Coast Athletic League, Gabilan Division play, the Balers are 3-0, with a 69-0 rout of Everett Alvarez, a 26-6 victory at Monterey and a comeback 27-19 win over rival Salinas.

“We have a deep and strong roster,” Baler coach Jose Perez said. “Our captains Golda Demby, Jayden Osborne, Bianca Guerra and Grace Peffley are great leaders. Ava Garcia has stepped in at quarterback with Grace out, and she knows how to go through the progressions and hit open receivers.

“Jayden and Jisayla (Mariscal) are amazing deep threats. And our defense does film review and really locks down on the other teams.”

At home against the Cowboys on Sept. 16, Hollister trailed 13-7 at halftime. The Baler score came on a 1-yard pass from Garcia to Mariscal. After the break, Salinas scored again for a 19-7 lead but the Balers responded with three straight touchdowns and shut down the Salinas offense the rest of the afternoon.

Osborne caught a 10-yard touchdown from Garcia and Mariscal scored on an 8-yard reception. With 6:57 to play, the Balers led 21-19. Guerra added a 17-yard touchdown run with 2:14 remaining. In the second half, Osborne made a leaping interception and Mariscal also picked off a pass as the defense dominated.

“Salinas is our rival and that was one of our best games,” Osborne said. “We adjusted on defense and began to stop their passes through the middle.“