Hollister HS Football (2-1 overall)

Recent results: Won 27-21 at Branham, lost 38-13 at Wilcox, won 35-0 vs. Oak Grove

Upcoming games: 7:30pm Sept. 20 vs. Alisal

NOTES: Coach Bryan Smith was named the 49ers/Cal-Hi Sports “U.S. Bank Coach of the Week” for the comeback win over Branham. In that rally from a 21-0 deficit, Baler Savion Loza had two big touchdown receptions.

Hollister HS Flag Football (5-2 overall, 3-0 PCAL Gabilan Division)

Recent results: Won 43-0 at Wilcox, won 69-0 at Everett Alvarez, won 26-6 at Monterey, won 27-19 vs. Salinas

Upcoming games: Wed. 9/18 6:30pm Sept. 18 at Soledad

NOTES: Quarterbacks Grace Peffley and Ava Garcia lead a powerful offense. Defense has allowed a total of only eight touchdowns over seven games.

Hollister HS Volleyball (2-6 overall)

Recent results: Won 2-1 over Wilcox, lost 2-0 to Gunn, lost 2-0 to Monta Vista, lost 2-0 to Milpitas

Upcoming games: 6pm Sept. 17 vs. Stevenson; 6pm Sept. 19 at King City

Hollister HS Field Hockey (0-3 overall)

Recent results: Lost 8-0 vs. Los Gatos, lost 4-0 at Christopher, lost 2-0 at Stevenson

Upcoming games: 4pm Sept. 18 vs. Carmel

Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to [email protected].