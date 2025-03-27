Southwest Hollister residents often bring their vegetable scraps to a neighbor who raises goats, turkeys, chickens and ducks. They will come waddling up to the fence when people walk by expecting to get some delicious treats.

Southwest Hollister residents often bring their vegetable scraps to a neighbor who raises goats, turkeys, chickens and ducks. They will come waddling up to the fence when people walk by expecting to get some delicious treats. Photo: Robert Airoldi