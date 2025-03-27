Dinsmore named to dean’s list

Avery Dinsmore, of Hollister, was named to the Emerson College dean’s list for the fall semester. Dinsmore is a political communications major and a member of the class of 2025.

Perez earns academic honors

Leslie Perez, of Hollister, was recently elected to membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at San Jose State University.

Perez is among about 20,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

Sip, Savor & Celebrate for San Benito County youth

CASA of San Benito County, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting youth and children placed in foster care, announced its upcoming Sip, Savor & Celebrate Event from 3-6pm May 10 at Swank Farms in Hollister

The event aims to raise vital funds directly impacting foster children in the county by providing essential resources and advocacy that assist each child in adjusting to one of the most difficult times in their life, says a press release from CASA of San Benito County.

Sip, Savor & Celebrate will embrace a western theme, complimenting the stunning barn and farmland views at Swank Farms. Guests can enjoy delectable bites from a charcuterie table and other delicious food offerings, paired with a complementary glass of wine. Additional drinks will be available for purchase at the bar.

Guests can enjoy the sounds of an acoustic duo while exploring the wide display of silent auction baskets and items, including passes to local entertainment venues, says the press release. The day’s festivities will culminate in a live auction, offering the chance to bid on exclusive experiences, artwork and more.

Generous donations from businesses and individuals have contributed valuable items for both the silent and live auctions, including the exciting “Wine Heist,” where the winner will take home a wine refrigerator stocked with a selection of fine wines.

“As the music takes on a western flair, CASA members will hit the dance floor for some line dancing, and we invite you to join us in kicking up your heels!” the press release continues.

As Nelson Mandela once said, “History will judge us by the difference we make in the everyday lives of children.” CASA is committed to making that difference by advocating for abused and neglected foster children and youth in San Benito County, upholding their rights while pursuing a safe and permanent home for each child.

Tickets to the May 10 event can be purchased online at https://casasanbenito.org/sip-savor-celebrate/ or at Postal Graphics in Hollister. Presale tickets are $65 per person or a reserved table of 8 for $500 (save $20) until the end of March. After March 31, tickets will increase to $75 per person or $600 for a table.

Hazel Hawkins on alert

On March 20, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital (HHMH) received a joint bulletin from the American Hospital Association (AHA) and Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (HISAC) regarding a potential terror threat targeting the health sector in mid-tier U.S. cities (cities with populations between 100,000 – 500,00), says a press release from the hospital.

“The AHA and H-ISAC are sharing the information out of an abundance of caution to spread awareness of the potential threat. The two entities are in contact with the FBI regarding the threat, and will provide additional information as it becomes available,” says the press release.

At this time, the hospital said no information is available to corroborate or discount the threat’s credibility.

HHMH’s Security and Emergency Management teams are working with local and federal law enforcement agencies advising them of the information received and providing informational updates as they become available. HHMH teams remain vigilant, as always, for any suspicious activity and are closely monitoring all facilities.