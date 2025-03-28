Hundreds of local students participated in the San Benito County Office of Education’s 2025 STEAM Expo on March 13 at the Veterans Memorial Building in downtown Hollister. The expo showcased 240 student projects in Math, Science, Art and Technology from throughout San Benito County.

This year’s STEAM Expo combined the excitement of the annual science fair with STEAM projects, inventions and interactive learning for all ages, according to SBCOE. With the guidance of parents, teachers and club advisors, students from TK to 12th grade completed science experiments and research. The projects were judged by industry professionals and members of the community.

This year’s judges were Rita Campbell, Larry Barr, Kevin Lommen, Ed Huston, Matthew Safford, Steve Umfleet and a team of judges from IEEE led by Charles Neuhauser. The top science fair projects are eligible to compete in the California State Science and Engineering Fair later this spring.

Attendees took part in demonstrations, information and hands-on activities led by organizations, including Hollister Fire Department, Hollister Pediatrics, Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), Julia Robinson Math Festival, Pinnacles National Park, Resource Area for Teaching (RAFT), Recology & Integrated Waste Management of San Benito County, San Benito County, San Benito County Free Library, San Benito Resource Conservation District, San Benito Robotics, Spring Grove School, San Benito County Arts Council, The Tech Interactive, and USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Additional partners included ACE Hardware, California State University, Monterey Bay (CSUMB), CASA San Benito, Charles River Laboratories, and DJRTURN.

Students who visited all 16 interactive booths received a free STEAM kit and the first 100 students attending the event went home with a free STEAM Expo bag and STEAM kit, the SBCOE said.

Students received a total of 38 awards. Science Fair project winners are eligible to participate in the California State Science and Engineering Fair this spring. Special recognition and additional awards were also provided by CSUMB, IEEE and SBCOE.