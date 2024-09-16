Apply for Arts Express Grant

The San Benito County Arts Council is inviting local artists, art groups and art and cultural organizations to apply to their 2024 Arts Express Grant Program for general operations and project-based funding for art programs, projects and activities that will take place in San Benito County between Oct. 15, 2024 and July 31, 2025.

Grant guidelines and application links can be found online at sanbenitoarts.org/grants-funding-opportunities/.

The goal of the San Benito County Arts Council’s Arts Express Grant Program is to promote artistic and cultural engagement, accessibility, equity and diversity in San Benito County, says a press release from the local Arts Council.

This year’s funding will be divided into two categories:

– Up to $5,000 for General Operations Grants for arts based nonprofit organizations based in San Benito County.

– Up to $2,500 for project-based grants for individual artists with a primary residence in San Benito County; cultural groups, artist collectives or collaboratives; non-arts community-based organizations who partner with an individual artist or arts provider; arts-based for-profit businesses.

To learn more about the Arts Express Grant Program and how to apply, join the Arts Council for a Virtual Grant Workshop at 5pm Sept. 12. Interested attendees must register for the workshop at https://forms.gle/mDQJMTeoQauqP3JaA.

All applications for Arts Express Grants must be submitted online at sanbenitoarts.org/grants-funding-opportunities/ by 11:59pm Sept. 29.

SJB senior center receives grant from foundation

The Mary Velasco Sellen Senior Center of San Juan Bautista received a program project grant from the Community Foundation for San Benito County.

The local senior center, located at 600 First Street, was established in March 2022 by a group of senior citizens who realized the community had a need for a place to congregate, socialize and host a luncheon program without having to drive a lengthy distance, says a press release from the Mary Velasco Sellen Senior Center. The center became a nonprofit on Feb. 17, 2024.

Weekly luncheons are held at the senior center every Wednesday at 11:30am, courtesy of Fr. Alberto Cabrera, pastor of Old Mission San Juan Bautista.

Meals are prepared in Casa Maria’s commercial kitchen, at the senior center. The weekly luncheon is actively seeking a permanent home in San Juan Bautista, says the release.

Key members of the Senior Center are Mary Velasco Sellen’s daughter, Karen Stacy, and her granddaughter, Sasha Galdos, the release continues. They create the popular menus and prepare the meals each week. This continues the family tradition of community service Mary Velasco Sellen was known for.

While lunches are free for seniors, donations are accepted.

The Mary Velasco Sellen Senior Center opened an office at Windmill Plaza, Suite B5 on Aug. 1. In addition to a luncheon program, plans are to offer computer training for seniors in the future.

The Community Foundation for San Benito County grant makes possible purchasing computers, supplies, furniture, and culinary equipment and programs for San Juan Bautista’s seniors, says the press release.

Friends host monthly book sale

The Friends of the San Benito Library’s monthly book sale will take place 9-11:30am Sept. 14 at the San Benito County Free Library, 470 Fifth Street in Hollister. The sale will take place behind the library.

Many books will be available for kids and adults, fiction, non-fiction, cookbooks, audio books and more.

Cool in the parks

Water features at Valley View and McCarthy parks in Hollister are now operational every day from 11am-7pm, through Sept. 29.