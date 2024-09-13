Not long after Hollister mayoral candidate Roxanne Stephens planted a campaign sign at the intersection of Union Road and Airline Highway (California State Route 25), the sign was found uprooted and discarded on the ground in a blatant display of disrespect.

Such poor sportsmanship cannot be allowed to go on. It must be publicly condemned.

Under normal circumstances, I would not complain. I’d have regarded it as another case of vandalism that typically comes with campaign season. It happens from time to time, especially when it comes to divisive matters in local politics. But this mayoral campaign does not fall under that category.

As such, it surprises me that someone would illegally tear down such a large sign in a location so highly visible.

Such a senseless act of destruction towards a relatively unknown challenger suggests an attempt at political intimidation, discourages participation and only serves to skew the battle in Roxanne’s favor.

Based on what I’ve heard, learned and experienced over my nine months in political activism, I grow increasingly concerned that there is a sort of “developers mafia” hell-bent on discouraging political participation by newcomers. Most of these kinds of attacks only ever seem to happen to slow-growthers, and this attack only serves to reinforce this “mafia” vibe.

I do hope I am wrong. I hope this was a one-off attack. Public condemnation would go a long way toward easing these concerns.

The topic of growth has divided us, and I think we all agree that we would not like to see any further escalation beyond the typically random acts of destruction or intimidation. As a resident of Hollister, I now call upon my mayor to publicly condemn this politically motivated act of destruction against her opponent.

Furthermore, I humbly request my city councilman, Tim Burns, to join her. Good sportsmanship is needed, as is public condemnation against poor sportsmanship.

And it would really mean a lot to the people who have suffered from such politically-motivated attacks.

Joseph Howard

Hollister