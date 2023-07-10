Hollister Native American Gathering scheduled for July 15

The Hollister Native American Gathering committee, in collaboration with Laynee “BlueBird” Reyna and Elvira Zaragoza Robinson, invites Hollister and its surrounding communities to join Youth Alliance for the 1st Annual Hollister Native American Gathering, a vibrant and engaging event that aims to celebrate the rich traditions and heritage of Native American cultures.

This family-friendly gathering will take place 10am-7pm July 15 at the Hollister High School Football Stadium, 1220 Monterey St. in Hollister.

The Hollister Native American Gathering will provide a platform to honor the Hollister Honor Guard and all veterans who have selflessly served their country. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in various activities and experiences that showcase the diverse indigenous culture, art and dance. Furthermore, Kanyon “Coyote Woman” Sayers-Roods and Valentin Lopez, Chairman of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, will be the event’s special guest speakers leading the opening ceremony.

This event promises to be a true celebration of community, culture and ceremony. The day will feature indigenous arts, crafts, drumming circles with youth, dance groups, food vendors, informational booths and music.

Ticket donations for the event are available on Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/vk6e3vvv. All ticket proceeds will support local students in their pursuit of higher education. By attending and enjoying this exciting cultural event, participants will have the unique opportunity to contribute toward youth scholarships, fellowships and youth support programs for local students while immersing themselves in an enriching experience.

As a family-friendly event, the Hollister Native American Gathering welcomes individuals of all ages to come and celebrate together. To ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone, the organizers kindly request that attendees refrain from bringing alcohol, drugs or outside food to the event. Additionally, it is advised that no food, gum or shoes with sharp heels be brought onto the football field turf. Please wear flat shoes to support the maintenance and preservation of the field.

Youth Alliance would like to also acknowledge The Associated Students of Gavilan College, Jachimowicz Law Group, Eduardo Servin, Tara Diane Stein, Diane Christensen, Mary Macias, Alice Cortez Bail Bonds, Milla Legal Document Services, Proximity, A “Be The Bridge” group in Hollister, and Elvira Zaragoza Robinson, Attorney, Inc. as our event sponsors. Without their support, this event would not be possible.

For further details and inquiries about the 1st Annual Hollister Native American Gathering, contact us at [email protected]. We are thrilled to answer any questions and provide additional information about this exceptional event. We look forward to welcoming you and your family for a memorable celebration of community, culture and ceremony!