San Benito High School District recently received a $200,000 Farm To School Incubator Grant to procure fresh produce and meat that is locally grown and organically farmed in San Benito County, according to a press release from the district.

Additionally, the funding from the California Department of Food and Agriculture will fund a farm-to-fork garden and above-ground garden beds on campus that will enhance Hollister High School’s Career Technical Education (CTE) curriculum and offer opportunities for students to learn about sustainable agriculture and food stewardship.

The food purchased and grown through the program will be served to students through Hollister High School’s food services program and utilized by students in Mike Fisher’s culinary classes. The food will also be offered to the school community through campus food pantry, the district said.

Fisher said the program will build upon the connections his program has with local agriculture.

“We have already welcomed many industry partners who are local farmers that donate product to our class,” he said. “They have been guest speakers and describe the lifecycle and seasons of the food they grow. I am excited to use this grant to grow our relationships with these farmers.”

The project, known as “Fresh Picks for Bright Minds,” will get underway in mid-September. The district will purchase meat and produce from local farmers and ranchers including Renz Beef, Windswept Farms, Pinnacle Organics and Tonascia Farms, among others.

“We will be purchasing locally-grown beef, dried apricots and vegetables,” said grant author Kristy Bettencourt, San Benito High School District’s Maintenance, Operations, Transportation and Facilities Manager.

Fisher said the farm-to-table program will “promote healthier eating habits and environmental

awareness while supporting our local economy. Teenagers, now more than ever, are curious to try new ingredients thanks to Youtube and social media.

“What they don’t know is that many of the products they seek are produced right here in San Benito County. Making this connection fosters healthy lifestyles and growth in our local economy,” Fisher added.

Interim Food Services Supervisor Martha Fowles said the program will help continue the district’s commitment to serving fresh, nutritious food through its breakfast, lunch, and supper programs, which last year served more than 600,000 meals to students, the district said.

SBHSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Tennenbaum said that as the district continues to pursue innovative ways to support the nutritional needs of students, “I am extremely proud of MOT Manager Kristy Bettencourt, Culinary Educator Mike Fisher, and Interim Food Services Supervisor Martha Fowles for their teamwork and exceptional follow through to secure the $200,000 Farm to School Incubator Grant.

“In fact, it is not only the strong partnerships on campus that are thriving, but we will now have exciting opportunities to further strengthen our community partnerships by supporting local farmers and completing the Farm to School cycle on behalf of our students. It is truly an exciting day to be a Baler, as we strive for excellence in all that we do.”