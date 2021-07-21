good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
68.7 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
July 21, 2021
Article Search
FeaturedOpinionGuest View

Guest view: With cases surging, county panel urges vaccinations

By: Bob Tiffany, Kollin Kosmicki, Dr. David Ghilarducci, Dr. George Gellert, Tracey Belton
28
0

A consistent uptick of Covid-19 cases in San Benito County, the Delta variant’s growing presence and a slowing vaccination rate here have raised serious concerns about our progress fighting this deadly pandemic. 

This new reality we face is daunting, but vaccines remain the only solution for our community to successfully battle this resurgence and avoid more significant restrictions on our daily lives. Numbers simply don’t lie. Unvaccinated people remain at the highest risk of infection, serious illness and death, and we must see a much larger percentage of our community immunized before we can get a firm handle on the spread of Covid-19. 

This, of course, means local individuals who remain on the fence about vaccinations should get immunized as soon as possible, or else the likelihood is that our once-collective optimism will fade and this vicious cycle will continue. 

Credible scientific data show that without a significant increase in vaccinations, cases will continue to accumulate, vulnerable residents will needlessly suffer and it will take longer for our lives to reach normalcy again. It’s also important to emphasize that a broad swatch of reputable experts and doctors have stressed these vaccines are very safe with few or no side effects for the vast majority of people. The risk of avoiding vaccines, experts have continually underscored, far outweighs any miniscule risks associated with getting the shots.

The state’s reopening June 15 along with recent holiday gatherings and the Delta variant’s emergence have combined to cause the recent increase to case numbers and hospitalizations in San Benito County. This trend should raise the alarm bell for our community and remind everyone what happened in January when numbers skyrocketed and led to the most devastating period of the pandemic. We are not out of the woods, so to speak, despite an attainable solution that requires buy-in from those who are hesitant about these clearly safe and effective vaccines. 

We understand that among the unvaccinated portion of our community, there are generally two types of individuals: Those who staunchly oppose the vaccines due to philosophical beliefs and those willing to consider getting the shots but may have some sort of deterrent standing in the way. We are not naive about the plausibility of convincing philosophically opposed individuals to do what’s right for the community, but we remain optimistic about the reluctant population and want those residents to consider the following: 

  • 99.5% of all Covid deaths nationwide are now unvaccinated people. 
  • A large majority of cases and hospitalizations in San Benito County are unvaccinated individuals. 
  • The Delta variant that is spreading in San Benito County is twice as infectious as the original virus.
  • Those dying from Covid-19 are younger than they were earlier in the pandemic. 
  • Covid-19 vaccinations are safe, effective, free and save lives. 

Ultimately, it is incumbent upon residents to make decisions about vaccinations based on real data and credible science—not politics or hearsay. There’s one clear reason why our county experienced a precipitous drop in cases, hospitalizations and deaths after the spike at the start of the year—vaccines—and they’re the only way we’re going to stem the disturbing trend we are now experiencing once again. 

This column was authored by San Benito County’s Covid-19 Ad Hoc Committee, comprised of Dr. David Ghilarducci; Dr. George Gellert; Health & Human Services Director Tracey Belton; Supervisor Bob Tiffany; and Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki.

Bob Tiffany, Kollin Kosmicki, Dr. David Ghilarducci, Dr. George Gellert, Tracey Belton

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Balers wrap up 7 on 7s; Smith excited for upcoming season

Emanuel Lee -
Two days after the Hollister football team scrimmaged five...
Letters

Letter to the editor: Answering the mayor’s lies

Michael Moore -
Ignacio Velazquez’s screed responding to the Notice of Intention...
Agriculture

Kawahara Nurseries to expand to San Benito County

Michael Moore -
Kawahara Nurseries, which is based in Morgan Hill, is...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
Upcoming Events
Submit an Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Balers wrap up 7 on 7s; Smith excited for upcoming season

Letter to the editor: Answering the mayor’s lies