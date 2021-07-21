good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 21, 2021
Pour Decisions Taproom co-owners [from center to right] Joe Nguyen, Jon Cuilla and Nick Donaldson celebrated their 1-year anniversary on July 17 by introducting "To the Moon", a beer specially made for the taproom and produced by Promised Land Brewing Compnay in Gilroy. Photo: Juan Reyes
Photos: One year welcome

By: Juan Reyes
Pour Decisions Taproom co-owners Joe Nguyen, Jon Cuilla and Nick Donaldson celebrated their one-year anniversary on July 17 by throwing a bash at the taproom on San Benito Street in Hollister.   

The brew crew introduced “To the Moon,” a beer specially made in collaboration with Promised Land Brewing Company in Gilroy. Guests had a chance to purchase a special edition 1-Year Anniversary beer glass.

Other local breweries including Brewery Twenty Five Taproom of San Juan Bautista and Laughing Monk Brewery of San Francisco were on hand for the festivities.   

Stephanie Rodriguez and her 4-year old daughter, Hazel, enjoyed the new video game arcade area located behind the taproom. The room is set up with 10 arcade machines equipped with more than 700 games, two mini-arcade consoles for kids, two racing games and a shooter machine.

Cuilla said the bash was also a moment to have a true grand opening after they were restricted to having a smaller celebration last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pour Decisions said on their social media sites, “We appreciate each and every one of YOU beer lovin’ fools that came out and helped us celebrate our one year anniversary. This past year has been extremely difficult for us to operate, but thanks to all our loyal followers, customers, and supporters we were able to survive our first year in business. (We) couldn’t have done it without you.”

