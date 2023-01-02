good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
January 5, 2023
Hazel Hawkins Hospital
Hazel Hawkins Hospital

Hazel Hawkins, Anthem reach payment agreement 

Those insured by company to remain ‘in network’ at Hollister hospital

By: Staff Report
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Anthem Blue Cross announced this week that they have agreed on a new contract that allows patients insured by the company to maintain “in-network access” to the local hospital’s services, services and providers, says a press release from Hazel Hawkins. 

The new agreement took effect Jan. 1. 

“This is a win for our patients and community who deserve access to local high-quality care. We appreciate the understanding and support we received from our patients, physicians and local employers,” said Mary Casillas, Hazel Hawkins Interim CEO. “It is important that we continue to meet the needs of our community, and this new contract will allow us to do just that.”

The new agreement means that care from Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and clinics are covered for Anthem members as part of their in-network benefits, says the press release. 

“Hazel Hawkins understands the importance of preventative care and encourages patients who have put off any preventative screening to make their appointments to be seen,” the release continues. 

Earlier this year, Hazel Hawkins notified the public about a disagreement on payment rates between the Hollister hospital and Anthem Blue Cross. Hospital staff had warned that patients insured by Anthem Blue Cross Preferred Provider Organization policies would be affected if the parties could not reach an agreement. 

The agreement announced this week will keep those patients in the Anthem network, according to Hazel Hawkins. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

