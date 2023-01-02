Hollister Animal Care closes city’s night kennel 

After a peer assessment that found night kennel services ineffective, the City of Hollister will close the local animal shelter’s night kennels as of Dec. 30, according to authorities.

The Hollister Animal Shelter earlier this year was awarded a $14,000 grant from Best Friends Animal Society, allowing the local shelter and the Best Friends Animal Society to work together for a mentorship program, says a press release from the Hollister Police Department.

The goal of this mentorship is “to help to further develop expertise and support to increase the Hollister Animal Shelter’s overall effectiveness and life-saving impact,” says the press release.

By accepting the grant funds, the Hollister Animal Shelter is required to commit to implementing new skills, programs and protocols to increase positive outcomes, says the press release. The local animal shelter will allocate appropriate time for any staff members involved in the mentorship to work with the peer mentor team selected by Best Friends Animal Society.

On May 18, staff from the Hollister Animal Shelter conducted an initial meeting with their designated peer mentor team, the County of Santa Clara Animal Services, the press release continues. The Hollister Animal Shelter’s specific needs were assessed, and goals were developed.

Among the assessments is that the city’s night kennel services were deemed ineffective and “outdated, inhumane practices,” says the press release. “By allowing after hours night kennel services to continue, this would allow animals in varying conditions to be left without proper care for prolonged periods of time, and owners who do not wish to go through proper surrender protocols to abandon their animals.”

On Dec. 5, the Hollister City Council authorized an agreement between the city’s animal services and Best Friends Animal Society. After hearing information and statistics about the current operations of local night kennel services, the city council voted to close the Hollister Animal Shelter’s night kennels.

Beginning Dec. 30, the city’s night kennels will no longer be available for public use, says the press release.

Anyone experiencing an animal related emergency after hours can call 911. “Hollister Police Department Officers will continue to be a resource for animal related emergencies after hours and determine if a prominent response by Animal Control Officers is required,” says the press release. “This includes responding to aggressive stray dogs with no identifiable owner, severely injured stray domestic animals, and sick stray domestic animals. Anyone with questions regarding this change in operations can call 831.636.4320.”