good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
60 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
December 30, 2022
Article Search
Phillip Ray Orabuena is shown working on a utility box located at Fourth Street in Hollister. The San Benito County Arts Council is searching for artists to install a mural on one of five utility boxes along Highway 25. Photo courtesy of San Benito County Arts Council.
NewsBusinessEconomyLocal NewsNonprofitsCommunityFeatured

Arts Council seeks artists for utility box mural project

Beautification effort sponsored by state program

By: Staff Report
19
0

The San Benito County Arts Council is seeking local artists or artist teams to submit their qualifications to create and install a mural on one of five utility boxes along Highway 25 in Hollister. 

This project is part of a State Highway Beautification Project, sponsored by the California Department of Transportation and the Clean California Program.

Launched by Gov. Gavin Newsom as part of the California Comeback Plan, Clean California is investing $1.1 billion for state and local governments to clean up trash and debris statewide, beautify community gateways and public areas along highways, streets and roads, and to provide jobs to thousands of Californians.

This Clean California Beautification Project is located along Highway 25 near the east entrance to Pinnacles National Park. This bypass route serves as the “main street” through multiple residential neighborhoods, and retail and industrial developments. This project is an opportunity to soften the stark appearance of the many sound walls along this corridor by adding landscaping to increase shade and reduce urban heat island effects, to suppress weeds and discourage graffiti, and to add seasonal color, resulting in a more aesthetically pleasing, vibrant and comfortable pedestrian and bicycling environment, the Arts Council stated in a press release.

The San Benito County Arts Council and Caltrans have commissioned artist James Peterson of Art Contraptions to create and install a site-specific outdoor sculpture at the corner of Meridian Street and Highway 25. The sculptural piece will be installed in Spring 2023 and will include aesthetic elements that reflect community identity, as well as integrate with the overall goal of this Caltrans project to beautify the route and encourage pedestrian and bicycle usage for local residents and visitors.  

As part of this beautification project, the project team is currently seeking local artists/artist teams to create and install five utility box murals along this stretch of highway between Santa Ana and Sunnyslope roads.

The budget for this project is $1,500 per utility box and is funded through Clean California

Interested artist applicants are encouraged to attend a virtual workshop on Jan. 5 at 5pm hosted by the Arts Council to review the submission process and help artists prepare a successful application. Attendees may register for the free online event at bit.ly/3vcMzly.

All applications to the RFQ must be submitted online via the San Benito County Arts Council’s website at sanbenitoarts.org/call-for-artists-utility-box-mural-project. The deadline is 11:59pm on Jan. 15 and final selected artists will be notified by Jan. 20.

For information, contact Executive Director Jennifer Laine at 831.636.2787 or [email protected]

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Year in review: A look back at 2022 in San Benito County

Michael Moore -
For more than two years, people have clamored for...
Business

Lee Subdivision proposes 141 new homes

Michael Moore -
The San Benito County Board of Supervisors will start...
News

More rain expected after New Year

Michael Moore -
South Valley will continue to see wet, rainy weather...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,099FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Year in review: A look back at 2022 in San Benito...

Lee Subdivision proposes 141 new homes