Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital announced that a second Covid-19 testing location is now available after a high demand for additional testing sites was made by the community.

Public Information Officer Frankie Gallagher issued a press release on Dec. 30 saying that the new testing site is at the Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center at 930 Sunset Drive.

The testing began on Dec. 30 and they had 28 patients scheduled for Wednesday, according to Gallagher. Testing will be by appointment only and dates and times will vary. A cash pay rate of $100 is available for those without insurance.

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital now has a second testing site directly across the street at 930 Sunset Drive in Hollister. Photo: contributed

Testing is available for those with no current COVID-19 symptoms such as fever or feeling feverish, cough, mild to moderate difficulty breathing, sore throat, muscle aches or body aches, vomiting or diarrhea, new loss of taste or smell and congestion or runny nose.

To make an appointment, call (831) 636-2664. Individuals will be pre-registered prior to their appointment and will need to provide their insurance card and valid identification at the time of check in.

By the numbers:

As of Dec. 30, Hazel Hawkins has 31 patients admitted–five of these are maternity patients and 20 are Covid-19 positive, according to Gallagher. The intensive care unit remains full with four patients, and three of the four are Covid-19 positive.

Gallagher said currently there are four patients on ventilators, three in the ICU and one in the ER.

“Through our collaboration with the San Benito County Office of Emergency Services, the hospital was able to receive four new nurses today–two for ICU and two for ER,” she said.

To date, 365 employees and physicians have been vaccinated at Hazel Hawkins. The first group of employees that received the Pfizer BioNTech Covid19 Vaccine in mid-December will receive their second dose on Jan 6.