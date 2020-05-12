Starting May 12, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital has reopened its outpatient lab for senior citizens, pregnant women and patients who are immunocompromised or have serious underlying health conditions.

The lab is located at 920 Sunnyslope Road, and is open Tuesday through Friday from 7 to 10am. Patients are seen by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (831) 636-2631.

According to a press release from the hospital earlier this week, “Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is taking extra measures to ensure individuals who are the most vulnerable to an adverse Covid-19 outcome have special access to lab services.”

All patients have been asked to ensure that their lab requisition has been faxed to the lab or they have it with them upon arrival for their scheduled appointment, reads the hospital’s press release.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic in the global spotlight, it’s easy to forget that there are many patients who have significant health risks that require regular laboratory testing,” said Bernadette Enderez, HHMH Laboratory Director. “We hope that by providing a dedicated lab site, patients who are more vulnerable will have greater ease and peace of mind when accessing laboratory services.”