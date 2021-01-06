Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital was proud to announce the birth of the first newborn of 2021 at the hospital this past weekend.

Veronica Hernandez and Daniel Garcia welcomed their daughter, Adelynn, as the newest addition to the family on Jan. 2 at 7:52am, according to Public Relations Director Frankie Gallagher.

Gallagher said in a press release issued on Jan. 5 that, “their little bundle of joy” weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and is 20 inches long. Adelynn was delivered by Dr. Ralph Armstrong.

Hernandez and Garcia were both excited that their daughter had the distinction of being the first baby of the new year at the hospital. She will get to meet her big brother, Jace, who celebrated his 2nd birthday on the day his sister was born and they will now share the same birthday.

Gallagher said the staff in the hospital’s maternal child unit presented the family with a gift basket and gift certificates to celebrate the occasion.

The parents described the nursing staff as “really nice and very supportive,” according to Gallagher. Hernandez and Garcia both stated that it was “nerve wracking” to wait for their Covid-19 test results, which took about an hour, but other than that they “felt safe and comfortable.”

Gallagher mentioned that the couple said the only downside was not being able to have Jace visit at the hospital and they were anxious to get home.

“It is always an honor for a hospital to deliver the 1st baby of a New Year,” Hazel Hawkins CEO Steven Hannah said. “On behalf of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, I wish the Hernandez/Garcia family a wonderful 2021.”