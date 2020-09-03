A heatwave is set to return during the Labor Day Weekend with possible record breaking temperatures expected to be set across the Central Coast.

San Benito County officials on Sept. 3 announced that the National Weather Service issued an “Excessive Heat Warning” starting Sept. 5 to 7, as they anticipate some of the hottest temperatures this year.

According to NWS, daytime temperatures for inland areas will go in the upper 90s to 110 degrees with potential maximum temperatures of 115. The warning begins Saturday at 11 a.m. but the peak of the heat will likely occur Sunday going into Monday evening, according to the county.

NWS said that high pressure builds over California caused a deteriorating marine layer, allowing the heat to linger over the region throughout the holiday weekend.

“With no help from the marine layer, drier conditions are forecast. Little relief is expected from overnight low temperatures as they will remain in the 60s. Temperatures will begin to decrease on Tuesday, but still remain warm around the region,” says the press release.

High pressure over the region will also keep a stagnant air pattern in place, according to NWS. That means smoke and haze from the wildfires still burning around in the region will stick around.

NWS said that heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who are spending a significant amount of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly and those with chronic ailments.

Coastal areas are expected to reach the upper 70s and 80s. NWS recommend that people travel from hotter inland areas to cooler coastal areas to seek some sort of relief. People are advised to check with local authorities on potential closures of parks and beaches along with any special requirements for visiting.