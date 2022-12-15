good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
55.2 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
December 15, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedNews

Falling eucalyptus tree kills two on U.S. 101

Four injured in Dec. 11 accident

By: Staff Report
8
0

A eucalyptus tree that fell across the southbound lanes of US Highway 101 in wet and windy conditions early in the morning Dec. 11 caused three vehicles to crash, killing two people and injuring four others, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to a 3:25am report of the crash near Cannon Road, just south of Mission San Juan Bautista. Upon arrival, officers found a large eucalyptus tree that had fallen on top of a Toyota Prius driven by 22-year-old Jaqueline Melendez, with the tree blocking the both southbound lanes. 

Melendez suffered major injuries and a passenger, 22-year-old Megaly Cortes-Medina, suffered moderate injuries.

Sometime after the tree fell and the first collision, an SUV in the left lane came upon the scene and hit the tree. The 50-year-old Arizona man behind the wheel of the SUV died of his injuries.

Then a BMW driven by 23-year-old Brianna Giselle Avina, of Gonzales, in the left lane also hit the tree. A 28-year-old passenger, of Gonzales, died of his injuries. 

Avina suffered major injuries, as did another passenger, 24-year-old Anthony Solis of Gonzales.

The CHP did not release the names of the two men who died.

The southbound lanes of 101 were closed for approximately four hours due to the investigation. The CHP report indicated that drug and/or alcohol impairment do not appear to be a factor in these collisions. 

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Rancho San Justo fair brings science to life

Staff Report -
Sixth-grade teacher Hector Jimenez has organized science fairs the...
High School Sports

Hollister High girls soccer blends youth, experience

Emanuel Lee -
In Becky Bonner’s decade-long tenure as the Hollister High...
Health

Hollister School District now hiring coaches

Staff Report -
Are you interested in making a positive impact on...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
274FollowersFollow
1,101FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Rancho San Justo fair brings science to life

Hollister High girls soccer blends youth, experience