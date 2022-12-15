Rancho San Justo fair brings science to life

Sixth-grade teacher Hector Jimenez has organized science fairs the past two years at Rancho San Justo Middle School, with the latest one Nov. 16.

“It’s more of a museum science fair environment,” said Jimenez. “Students just walk around. Once they find a certain project they like, they stop and listen to the presenter.”

The educator—who also coaches football, track and basketball—teaches math, science and AVID at Rancho. He previously taught at Sacred Heart Parish School and a school in Gustine, and also organized science fairs at those schools before bringing the model to Rancho.

“This is something I’ve been doing as a teacher ever since I’ve been teaching,” he said.

Jimenez said this year’s fair was focused on the four subsystems: the hydrosphere, geosphere, atmosphere and biosphere.

“What is the importance of each subsystem?” he remarked.

Students were tasked with choosing one of the subsystems and creating a project focused on their choices. They had a list of options, while students worked alone or in groups of three, and created the projects over the course of three weeks. There were two classes with 35 students in each one.

While the projects were required as part of the curriculum, the science fair presentation portion was voluntary. About half of the students took part in the presentation aspect and received extra credit. Jimenez rewarded his students with a pizza party since fair participants all received positive feedback.

He said the projects were either 3-D models or animated. Students could use materials such as paper, cotton balls and styrofoam to create their projects if they chose the 3-D route or a computer animation program.

Jimenez said the level of enthusiasm was “off the roof.”

“Everybody was just happy,” he said. “They enjoyed it.”

He said students felt encouraged while having a purpose as to why they’re working on the projects.

“That’s all that really matters to them,” he said.

He said the students worked very hard.

“They brought their own supplies they needed to create a really great project,” he said. “I just want to give credit to these students.”

Rancho San Justo Principal Antonio Vela was extremely impressed with the teacher and science fair.

“Mr. Jimenez’s Science Fair created an extraordinary energy and enthusiasm for learning,” Vela said. “In order to make this science fair work, students had to integrate their reading, writing, presentation skills, and science knowledge. They also had the opportunity to demonstrate their incredible artistry.”

Vela called the science fair “a showcase event for our sixth-graders, and one that will be memorable for them as they progress through their education.”

Vela added, “Thank you, Mr. Jimenez!”