good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
55.2 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
December 15, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedNewsHealthLocal NewsSchools

Rancho San Justo fair brings science to life

Students show their enthusiasm for ‘museum’ environment 

By: Courtesy of Hollister School District
3
0

Sixth-grade teacher Hector Jimenez has organized science fairs the past two years at Rancho San Justo Middle School, with the latest one Nov. 16. 

“It’s more of a museum science fair environment,” said Jimenez. “Students just walk around. Once they find a certain project they like, they stop and listen to the presenter.” 

The educator—who also coaches football, track and basketball—teaches math, science and AVID at Rancho. He previously taught at Sacred Heart Parish School and a school in Gustine, and also organized science fairs at those schools before bringing the model to Rancho. 

“This is something I’ve been doing as a teacher ever since I’ve been teaching,” he said. 

Jimenez said this year’s fair was focused on the four subsystems: the hydrosphere, geosphere, atmosphere and biosphere. 

“What is the importance of each subsystem?” he remarked. 

Students were tasked with choosing one of the subsystems and creating a project focused on their choices. They had a list of options, while students worked alone or in groups of three, and created the projects over the course of three weeks. There were two classes with 35 students in each one. 

While the projects were required as part of the curriculum, the science fair presentation portion was voluntary. About half of the students took part in the presentation aspect and received extra credit. Jimenez rewarded his students with a pizza party since fair participants all received positive feedback. 

He said the projects were either 3-D models or animated. Students could use materials such as paper, cotton balls and styrofoam to create their projects if they chose the 3-D route or a computer animation program. 

Jimenez said the level of enthusiasm was “off the roof.” 

“Everybody was just happy,” he said. “They enjoyed it.” 

He said students felt encouraged while having a purpose as to why they’re working on the projects. 

“That’s all that really matters to them,” he said. 

He said the students worked very hard. 

“They brought their own supplies they needed to create a really great project,” he said. “I just want to give credit to these students.” 

Rancho San Justo Principal Antonio Vela was extremely impressed with the teacher and science fair. 

“Mr. Jimenez’s Science Fair created an extraordinary energy and enthusiasm for learning,” Vela said. “In order to make this science fair work, students had to integrate their reading, writing, presentation skills, and science knowledge. They also had the opportunity to demonstrate their incredible artistry.” 

Vela called the science fair “a showcase event for our sixth-graders, and one that will be memorable for them as they progress through their education.” 

Vela added, “Thank you, Mr. Jimenez!” 

Courtesy of Hollister School District

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Falling eucalyptus tree kills two on U.S. 101

Courtesy of Hollister School District -
A eucalyptus tree that fell across the southbound lanes...
High School Sports

Hollister High girls soccer blends youth, experience

Courtesy of Hollister School District -
In Becky Bonner’s decade-long tenure as the Hollister High...
Health

Hollister School District now hiring coaches

Courtesy of Hollister School District -
Are you interested in making a positive impact on...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
274FollowersFollow
1,101FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Falling eucalyptus tree kills two on U.S. 101

Hollister High girls soccer blends youth, experience