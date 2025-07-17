Hollister’s baseball program captured the school’s first Central Coast Section championship in late May. The Balers won the CCS Division II title with a 3-0 victory over Wilcox, paced by pitcher Trent Roach’s seven-inning complete-game two-hit shutout and Jake Esparza’s two-RBI third-inning double.

When Hollister takes the field next spring, they will find the diamond looks a little different. The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) announced that the “double first base” will be mandatory for the spring 2026 baseball season.

The new rule, used successfully in college baseball this past season, entails two side-by-side first bases. One is in fair ground for the defense and one of a different color is in foul ground for the batter, when running to first. The setup helps avoid collisions at first base.

The extra base only comes into play during plays at first after a batted ball. Once a runner is on first base, everything is the same as before for that runner and anyone on defense. That is, they both use the standard white base in fair territory.

If a player hits a double, triple or homer, he may use either base when rounding first.

A bouncing batted ball over the colored base is in foul territory and thus foul. Coaches have been positive about this. They feel players will adjust quickly and it will also help the umpires.

“Adding the double first base is symbolic to the evolution of the sport,” Elliot Hopkins, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the Baseball Rules Committee, said in a news release. “It will immediately address running lane violations, and it will further protect the players from the violent collisions that have occurred at first base.

“By reducing collisions and enhancing safety, it preserves both the integrity of competition and the well-being of those who play.”

The new season is tentatively scheduled to begin in late February 2026. Pitching star Roach will matriculate to Cal, but the Balers return a fair number of underclassmen from the 2025 championship team.

Roach recently received accolades in bunches, being named Pacific Coast Athletic League “Pitcher of the Year” and he was named to the Cal Hi Sports “All-State Second and Third Team.” According to Hollister coach Michael Luna, Roach had a 0.00 ERA, pitching 78 innings without giving up an earned run. Additionally, he allowed just one unearned run all season.

“It’s surreal,” said Luna, after the CCS title game victory. “We’ve been in the title game eight times since 2007. This is the first title won in Hollister history. Our pitching keeps us in every single game. And we’ve been taking care of the ball defensively.”

Look for a ceremony of recognition for the championship during the coming school year. Memories that last forever were made.

“We got all the runs we needed,” said Roach, after the championship game. “The defense—I can’t ask for more behind me. It’s great to win this with these guys.”

The double first base rule has not yet been implemented in softball, but it seems that that sport might follow soon.