Re: Food security critical on Central Coast, Free Lance, July 11, 2025

“We are all one common group,” clarified Harley Davidson biker wife at rally on San Benito Street, as colorful, stylish, multi-variety models of mechanical two and three wheel wonders paraded.

I assume that one common group meant common motorcycle ownership. In view of the eye-delighting varieties, I wonder also if it could mean that we are still one common group of humanity.

Reading “Food security critical to economic, national security,” I think food emphasizes our common humanity because we all must eat. Here in San Benito Biker County, food grows. Bikers roar through green fields of lettuce and garlic and orchards of sturdy trees with apricots peeking through leafy curtains.

Bikers must realize that the action may be on the main drag of San Benito Street but food production is the heart of Hollister. The food views make the ride memorable.

Essential is our agricultural economy feeding the state, country and world. Amazingly, our Central Coast climate encourages agriculture so that one farmworker in California can feed 155 other people.

We classify farmworkers as essential. So what are we thinking when we deport them?

No law exists that requires deportation of workers. No law exists that allows arrest and detention of innocent persons. Rather the opposite laws exist. Our own Pledge of Allegiance announces, “…with liberty and justice for all.”

A misunderstanding happens with a choice to recite and forget.

Our constitutional Bill Of Rights emphasizes “…freedom of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Farmworkers may not luxuriate in homes but they can pursue them.

Amendments clarify more freedoms for guns, alcohol and rights to vote, but none require deportation. Furthermore no amendment requires citizenship for anything. Simply stated, all persons are free in the United States of America.

This current deportation mania completely mystifies me. The practice of cruelty by Americans is foreign. We need to deport the idea of cruelty.

Mary Zanger

Hollister