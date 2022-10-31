good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 1, 2022
More young learners can now get internet at home and acquire the digital literacy needed in today's workforce. (NAPS)
News

High-speed internet comes to River Oaks

By: Staff Report
26
0

Spectrum last week announced it has completed a fiber-optic network expansion project that brings the company’s internet, mobile, television and voice services to more than 40 homes in the River Oaks community of northwest San Benito County. 

Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki and other local community members joined Spectrum for a recent roundtable discussion in San Juan Bautista on the importance of access to broadband services. 

“Today, residents in the River Oaks area of San Benito County can celebrate because Spectrum’s high-speed internet is now available for families and small businesses,” Kosmicki said. “This project offers a broadband opportunity to a part of our community that sorely needs it.” 

Spectrum is California’s largest broadband provider, serving 5.2 million customers and employing more than 8,000 residents in the state, says a press release from Spectrum.

“A fast, reliable connection ensures that digital equity exists across our community, and Spectrum’s partnership with San Benito County is a great example of how the state’s California Advanced Services Fund program can work successfully,” said César Flores, San Juan Bautista Vice Mayor. 

California Advanced Services Fund grants have further expanded Spectrum’s rural construction initiative—the centerpiece of which is the company’s $5 billion investment in unserved rural communities, which includes more than $1 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction, the press release continues.  

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

