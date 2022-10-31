High-speed internet comes to River Oaks

Spectrum last week announced it has completed a fiber-optic network expansion project that brings the company’s internet, mobile, television and voice services to more than 40 homes in the River Oaks community of northwest San Benito County.

Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki and other local community members joined Spectrum for a recent roundtable discussion in San Juan Bautista on the importance of access to broadband services.

“Today, residents in the River Oaks area of San Benito County can celebrate because Spectrum’s high-speed internet is now available for families and small businesses,” Kosmicki said. “This project offers a broadband opportunity to a part of our community that sorely needs it.”

Spectrum is California’s largest broadband provider, serving 5.2 million customers and employing more than 8,000 residents in the state, says a press release from Spectrum.

“A fast, reliable connection ensures that digital equity exists across our community, and Spectrum’s partnership with San Benito County is a great example of how the state’s California Advanced Services Fund program can work successfully,” said César Flores, San Juan Bautista Vice Mayor.

California Advanced Services Fund grants have further expanded Spectrum’s rural construction initiative—the centerpiece of which is the company’s $5 billion investment in unserved rural communities, which includes more than $1 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction, the press release continues.