Prepare for ‘significant’ construction delays at Highway 25 and 156

As the next phase of construction on a new roundabout proceeds, all four approaches to the intersection of State Routes 25 and 156 will be reduced to a single lane, starting Nov. 2, according to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans).

“Motorists can expect significant delays on their commute through the construction zone,” says a press release from the department.

In advance of the lane reductions, travelers will encounter overnight closures of the right lane from all four directions to the roundabout from 8 pm to 5 am on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. The overnight closures will allow crews to apply temporary striping and install K-rail barriers.

The lane closures and reductions are scheduled for the construction of a project to convert the intersection to a roundabout. Currently, the intersection of Highways 156 and 25 is controlled by traffic light signals.

Once the concrete barriers are in place, travel will be reduced to one lane in each of the four approaches to the Highway 25/156 intersection. With slight variations in the placement of the K-rail, the reduction of travel lanes from all four directions will occur for several months, Caltrans said.

Message and directional signs will be in place to alert travelers in advance of the lane closures.

Speed limits throughout the construction zone will remain at 35 mph. The speed limits will apply to all the approaches to the intersection of the two highways and are “necessary to provide for the safety of construction crews and travelers,” says the press release.

The roundabout project is expected to reduce the number and severity of collisions at the intersection of State Routes 25 and 156 where the current signalized intersection has seen a pattern of broadside and rear-end collisions due to motorists running red lights, Caltrans said.

The contractor for the $10.7 million construction project is San Jose-based Graniterock, and the project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2023.