The resurfacing of Highway 129 just north of San Juan Bautista began this morning, and will continue to affect traffic daily over the coming weeks.

The project will resurface State Route 129 from just west of Old School Road to east of the U.S. 101 interchange. The project began July 6.

Motorists will encounter daytime ramp and lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7am to 7pm, and on Fridays from 8am to 2pm, according to Caltrans.

Drivers will also encounter overnight ramp and lane closures Sunday nights through Friday mornings, from 8pm to 6am.

One-way reversing traffic control will occur during the daytime hours, Caltrans authorities added. Details will be announced when more details are available. Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.

The project will result in an improved roadway surface and a smooth ride for the public, according to Caltrans.

The contractor for the $1.2 million project is Cal Valley Construction Inc. of Fresno, CA.

Caltrans further reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.