The San Benito County Saddle Horse Show & Rodeo kicked off rodeo week on June 22 with the annual rodeo parade in downtown Hollister.

The procession began with a traditional cattle drive down the middle of San Benito Street, featuring dozens of steers, longhorn cattle and other livestock led by local cowboys. Also featured in the parade were area Miss Rodeo pageant winners and participants, youth marching bands, local organizations and dignitaries from throughout the county.

The 90th annual Saddle Horse Show & Rodeo will take place this weekend, June 28-30, at the county fairgrounds and Bolado Park Event Center in Tres Pinos.

The rodeo’s schedule includes traditional events such as halter horse judging, horse races, calf roping, bronco riding and barrel racing. Also featured are Public Safety and Military Appreciation nights, wine and beer tasting in front of the grandstands, western arts and equipment vendors, a cowboy BBQ dinner and dance, and more.

On June 30 at the rodeo is Spanish Heritage Day, featuring mariachi bands in front of the grandstands, as well as charro performances.

All-around champions from the various rodeo competitions will be announced at the end of festivities on June 30.

For more information about the San Benito County Saddle Horse Show & Rodeo and to purchase tickets, visit the event’s website at sanbenitocountyrodeo.com.

A representative of Off The Chain Bikes rides in the June 22 Saddle Horse Show & Rodeo Parade in downtown Hollister. Photo: Chris Mora

Miss Gilroy Rodeo 2023 Brianna McDermott, of Morgan Hill, rides in the June 22 San Benito County Saddle Horse Show & Rodeo Parade in downtown Hollister. Photo: Chris Mora

The Watsonville Community Band plays and marches in the June 22 Saddle Horse Show & Rodeo Parade in downtown Hollister. Photo: Chris Mora