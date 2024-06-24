Hollister Police detectives last week arrested a suspect in which a juvenile victim was shot in the shoulder near Third and Sally streets, police said.

About 6:43pm June 6, Hollister Police officers responded to the area of Third and Sally streets on reports of a shooting, the Hollister Police Department said in a press release. As officers arrived, they learned that a 16-year-old male had been shot in the shoulder and was being transported to the hospital by family members.

During the initial investigation at the scene, police found several spent shell casings and determined that a fight broke out between two groups. The altercation ended in gunfire, police said.

The Hollister Police Department’s detective bureau investigated this incident and learned the fight involved four to five individuals. One of the involved suspects fired a handgun during the incident striking the male victim in the shoulder.

Police said they continued to investigate to determine the identity of the suspects involved. With the assistance of city owned camera surveillance, detectives gathered information that helped to positively identify the shooter.

On June 20, detectives served a search warrant at the residence of the suspected shooter in the city of Hollister, police said. During the search, the shooting suspect was apprehended and a firearm was located in his possession. The suspect, a 16-year-old male juvenile, was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder and firearm charges.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Hollister Police Department at 831.638.4115. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.