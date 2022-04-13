good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
A member of the Top Hatters Motorcycle Club receives a blessing for his bike April 10 at the Palm Sunday Bike Blessing at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Photo: Chris Mora
NewsEconomyFeaturedLocal News

Holiday blessing

Top Hatters host Palm Sunday Bike Blessing in Hollister

By: Staff Report
9
0

More than 1,000 motorcyclists rolled through Hollister April 10 for the Top Hatters’ annual Palm Sunday bike blessing.

The 2022 event, which took place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, was the 29th annual bike blessing organized by the Top Hatters Motorcycle Club, according to longtime club member and event Chairman Robert Poelker.

Bikers checked in at Hollister Power Sports, where they received palm leaves and blessing medals. They then rode to Sacred Heart for a church service, after which their bikes were blessed with holy water by two local pastors as they rolled through an archway made of palm branches, Poelker said.

The purpose of the blessing is not just to protect the bikers and their motorcycles over the next year, explained Poelker, who has chaired the event for about 20 years. The religious significance of Palm Sunday—which represents Christ’s return to Jerusalem—is also important in the context of the annual bike blessing.

“Now, it’s the bikers riding through honoring Jesus Christ, and we want to get our bikes blessed,” Poelker said.

The annual bike blessing also supports the community, Poelker explained. Many of the 1,000-plus bikers in attendance traveled from outside San Benito County, spending their money at local restaurants, shops and gas stations.

“I’m sure it brings a lot of revenue into Hollister,” he said.

After the service and blessing at Sacred Heart, the bikers went back to Hollister Power Sports for lunch and more camaraderie.

“Some of these people, I haven’t seen in more than a year,” Poelker said. He added that even a crowd of non-bikers turned out just to see their friends and admire the motorcycles.

Motorcyclists ride slowly through an archway of palm branches for the April 10 Palm Sunday Bike Blessing. Photo: Chris Mora
Pictured are just some of the more than 1,000 bikers who attended the April 10 bike blessing at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hollister. Photo: Chris Mora
Staff Report

