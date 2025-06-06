On the evening of June 4, the courtyard of Hollister High School’s 400s campus transformed into a stage of achievement and resilience as the district celebrated the Adult Diploma Program Class of 2025. In front of family members, friends, district staff and proud educators, seven graduates were recognized for their extraordinary determination to return to the classroom and complete their high school education.

The graduates—Maria Cabral, Marco Castillo, Alejandra Galindo, Destinee Galindo, Danielle Gonzalez, Yahir Martinez-Feliciano and Leah Torres—were honored for their ability to persevere through life’s challenges while prioritizing their education.

Claire Grissom, Director of Career and College Readiness, addressed the audience with words that underscored the significance of the evening.

“Returning to school as an adult is not a small decision,” Grissom said. “It means making time when there often is none. It means setting goals and sticking with them—even when life doesn’t slow down. And you did just that.

“Earning this diploma proves what we’ve always believed to be true—that your potential is not defined by age or circumstance, but by determination and effort. That mindset will take you further than any single milestone.”

Also speaking at the ceremony was Adult Education teacher Charles Rush, who shared personal reflections on the determination he witnessed in each graduate.

“This evening, I’m not just standing here as a teacher. I’m standing here as someone who has had the privilege to witness your incredible journeys,” Rush said. “I’ve seen you come in after long shifts at work, still determined to learn and complete courses.

“I’ve seen you balancing family, jobs, responsibilities—and still showing up with purpose, determination and drive. That, to me, is the definition of strength.”

Rush emphasized that adult education is about more than grades and coursework—it’s about reclaiming one’s future.

“Every single one of you here made a choice. You chose to invest in your future. You chose to show your kids, loved ones and community what resilience looks like. That matters more than you know,” Rush said.

The evening served not only as a celebration of academic success but as a deeply moving tribute to the grit, sacrifice and vision required to return to school as an adult learner.

“Let tonight be a reminder that you are capable of incredible things,” Rush told the graduates. “It’s never too late to grow, to change direction or to chase a dream.”

Families applauded as each graduate accepted their diploma from Grissom after Rush announced their names, celebrating a moment that represented far more than a piece of paper—it was the culmination of effort, courage and commitment.

“Congratulations, Class of 2025,” Grissom concluded. “You’ve earned this moment. Now keep going—you’re just getting started.”