good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
64.3 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
May 18, 2022
Article Search
Hollister resident Bryan Grier, pictured with his First Place trophy at the Major League Fishing Toyota Series Clear Lake tournament April 30. Photo courtesy of MLF
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Hollister angler wins pro tournament

Bryan Grier takes first place at Clearlake event

By: Staff Report
24
0

Hollister resident Bryan Grier won first place in the Major League Fishing Toyota Series’ Clear Lake tournament earlier this year.

Grier took home more than $25,000 in winnings from the April 28-30 tournament by bringing five bass to the stage, weighing a total of 21 pounds, 12 ounces, says a press release from Major League Fishing. Grier’s three-day total of 15 bass weighing 58 pounds, 5 ounces, earned him the victory to more than 2 pounds over second-place angler Joshua Adams.

The event launched from Redbud Park in Clearlake, Calif. It was the second tournament of the season for the MLF Toyota Series Western Division.

Grier said a key difference maker for him was targeting fish in the right stage of the spawn cycle, says the press release. He felt this improved his chances at getting quality bites that could put him at the top on the tournament’s final day.

“The big thing was fishing the prespawn fish,” Grier said. “A lot of the lake has spawning fish, some postspawn fish, but I found a pretty big group of prespawn fish, and they were just a lot heavier. It wasn’t necessarily that they were ‘bigger,’ but they weighed a lot more. They were still feeding up. They were still prespawn, and they were just moving up.”

Unlike many anglers who finished in the Clearlake top 10, Grier opted to target boulders as opposed to vegetation and spawning fish.

“I just had a very large wad of fish, they didn’t really change much,” he said. “The first day I just kind of got blown off of it. I think I could have stuck it out, but I didn’t feel safe. There were big waves coming right into where I was fishing. Today though, I had nothing to lose so I just stuck out there. It was brutal.”

Grier also noted that depth was a predominant factor as many anglers cruised the banks, he opted to target fish deeper that were less affected by windy conditions and were more likely to be in a prespawn pattern, says the press release.

“I was looking for them a little deeper,” Grier said. “I was looking for my fish in anywhere from 10 to 14 feet. Where most people were up shallow fishing the flats, I stuck out deeper trying to get those prespawn fish.”

For Grier, the come-from-behind victory is not only a culmination of 20 years of professional tournament fishing on the west coast. It’s also a proper send-off for the Hollister pro and business owner as he prepares to migrate east in the coming month.

Grier recently sold his house in Hollister and purchased a home in Texas. He is planning to move to Texas by the end of this month in order to be able to do more competitive professional fishing, he told the Free Lance. Events and tournaments are more frequent and accessible in Texas, where there is more water within a closer travel distance.

“California events just don’t get the draw,” Grier said. “There’s not as many bass fishermen in California. The big tours have come over here but it’s too hard to get the draw and get as many people involved.”

Grier has lived in Hollister for about the last five years, and is the owner and founder of Central Coast Dirtworks.

MLF is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, producing more than 250 events annually, says the press release.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Despite inexperience, San Benito boys volleyball team produces stellar season

Emanuel Lee -
It was a season to remember for the San...
COVID-19

FDA approves first non-prescription Covid test that also detects flu

Staff Report -
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued its approval...
Local News

Meet the candidates: Assembly District 29

Staff Report -
Running for California State Assembly District 29 are Stephanie...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,205FansLike
150FollowersFollow
1,123FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Despite inexperience, San Benito boys volleyball team produces stellar season

FDA approves first non-prescription Covid test that also detects flu