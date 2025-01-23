The Hollister boys basketball team is reclaiming the historic Baler identity in the race toward a league crown.

A versatile offense and old-school man-to-man defense are the tickets to success. Hollister coach David Kaplansky loves that defense instead of a zone but it takes intensity, smart switching on screens and other skills learned from experience.

In a resounding 57-40 win at Rancho San Juan on Jan. 15, the Balers executed well offensively and stifled the Trailblazers on defense, mostly with the man-to-man variety. Savion Loza led Hollister with 16 points, Chandler Crutcher and Kody Dickens both contributed 12 points and Brody Cotter scored 11.

The defense really shined, as a few weeks previous, RSJ’s scoring led them to a 63-55 tournament win over the Balers.

“We had good practices and we were dialed in,” Loza said. “The key was the intensity on defense throughout the team.”

On this night, the Trailblazers struggled to get open looks, found very little inside and were off track on contested outside shots. After the early stages of the game, RSJ shot just 10-of-40 and committed 11 turnovers. Guard Abner Galope scored 13 points but the Trailblazers had no inside game against Dickens, Devin Townsend and the other Balers.

“We slowed the game down and made it a half-court game,” Kaplansky said. “We went to man-to-man. We’ve got the big man in the middle (Kody Dickens) and we clog the paint. We forced them into tougher shots. We lost to Rancho last time in their tournament and we played too much zone.”

Hollister is now 8-6 overall, 4-2 in Pacific Coast Athletic League, Mission Division play. Hollister lost their league opener to Watsonville but rebounded to win at Marina 50-45 and then drilled Seaside 87-21 at home.

The Balers followed up the RSJ game with a tough 52-47 loss to North Monterey County and then a 61-44 bashing of Monte Vista Christian.

The Mission Division race is a dogfight among five of the eight teams. Watsonville has a bit of an upper hand at 6-0, with 5-1 North Monterey County, Hollister, 3-2 Stevenson and 3-3 Rancho all right behind.

Marina and Monte Vista Christian are a couple steps back but still dangerous. Only Seaside, without a win on the season, appears overmatched.

A road win against a top competitor was crucial.

“We moved the ball well and we did not rush; we shot at the end of the shot clock,” Kaplansky said. “And we played a perfect game defensively.”

Loza sank two three-pointers as Hollister moved ahead 12-9 after one quarter. In the second period, Kaplansky switched up different offenses to give changing looks. Brody Cotter got free for two treys and Dickens cleaned the glass for two follow buckets and the lead grew to 27-20 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Loza and Crutcher each converted steals that produced breakaway layups.

With a 39-27 lead, HHS began the fourth quarter with a signature statement. Rancho missed a shot, Loza rebounded and down at the other end, Crutcher drained a left wing three-pointer. Rancho missed again, Dickens rebounded and up court, Cotter nailed a matching trey. In just 1:12, the lead had ballooned to 45-27 and the Balers had taken the spirit and energy out of the home team.



“We have a bunch of new starters this year,” Kaplansky said. “I love our effort and the kids are coachable. We have a perimeter offense and results come from execution and how we shoot. Our defense is consistent. The kids compete.”



Hollister’s attack begins with the talented point guard Crutcher.

“I read the defense and see who’s open,” Crutcher said. “I look at my wings and also inside to see who’s open. I’ve been doing this since fourth or fifth grade. It’s second nature to me.”

Crutcher is a superb ball-handler and brings the ball upcourt safely, even against traps. The senior dishes to teammates for assists and can also drive the hoop or sink outside jumpers.

“He’s the best point guard in the league,” teammate Cotter said.



Crutcher illustrated his vision and touch as the Balers pulled away from RSJ in the third quarter. On consecutive plays, he noted the Trailblazers crowding the perimeter and looped perfect passes to the center Dickens for easy layups.



“Chandler is a steady ball handler at point guard and Brody shoots really well,” Kaplansky said. “Devin Townsend does a great job shooting and rebounding. Kody Dickens rebounds and gets baskets; he plays much better than you’d expect from a sophomore.”

The X-factor is the Swiss army knife, Loza. He contributes inside and outside and offers next-level athleticism.

That was also seen this past fall with the Hollister football team, where Loza was a difference maker as a defensive back and as a wide receiver.

On the basketball court, he grabs rebounds, harasses defenders, creates steals and scores from all over the court.

Hollister receives key contributions off the bench from Michael Lopez Jr. up front and Emmi Aquino, Jerrard Camaddo and Cameron Cooke in the backcourt. Evan Perryman, Hunter Kuck and Xen Niverson add depth.

Kaplansky and the players all cited the spirit of the team’s bench players, keeping the intensity and energy high even if they do not get playing time in a given contest.



The early part of the season featured tough opponents and some ups and downs. Wins came over Gilroy, Everett Alvarez, North Salinas and Gonzales. The diverse offense began to jell.

Cotter scored 14 against Gilroy, 17 against EAHS and 16 versus Gonzales. Crutcher led with 14 against Aptos and Loza had 15 versus Monta Vista. Townsend tallied 18 versus North Salinas and 17 in the tournament contest with RSJ.

In league play, Dickens had 18 and Crutcher 14 versus Watsonville and Cotter rolled with 21 points at Marina. Against Seaside, Cotter scored 17. Crutcher scored 14 and Loza added 12 in the game against NMC.

At 4-2, Hollister embarks on a challenging stretch of games. The Balers travel to Stevenson on January 23 and Watsonville on January 27. The slate eases a bit thereafter with a home contest against Marina on January 29 and a visit to Seaside on January 31.

“We know we can do anything when we work as a team,” Cotter said. “Our team is very close. We all hang out together.”