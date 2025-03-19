The new Union Bridge, years in the making, opens Thursday, March 20 to traffic, bicycles and pedestrians.

The infrastructure project represents a major improvement to the local transportation system, enhancing safety and mobility for residents and visitors.

“This project addresses long-standing traffic concerns in our growing community,” Steve Loupe, public works administrator and county engineer for San Benito County, said in a press release. “The improved bridge and road realignment will reduce congestion, enhance safety and support our area’s continued development.”

The project cost $48 million, with the federal government picking up $42 million. The county paid the remaining $6 million.

The project includes:

· Realignment of Union Road to improve traffic flow

· Reconstruction and extension of San Benito Street

· Widening and realignment of Cienega Road for better visibility

· Installation of new traffic signals at key intersections

The span was also built to be seismically safer than the old structure as the Calaveras Fault runs directly under the bridge. It has 22 columns that are six feet in diameter that are not attached directly to the bridge allowing it to sway during an earthquake.

The old bridge will be demolished this summer and additional vegetation will be planted.

Kollin Kosmicki, chairperson of the San Benito County Board of Supervisors, said he was pleased to see the project completed.

“Like everyone else driving past the work being done, I gained a new appreciation for infrastructure,” he said during a March 17 ribbon cutting ceremony. “I was personally in awe and in appreciation for the contractors and everyone who worked on the project.”

According to Loupe, the project came in on budget and slightly ahead of schedule.