Three Hollister High School students who died in a traffic accident in Santa Clara County Jan. 14 have been identified as Victor Lujan, 17; Anzhel Villegas-Lemus, 17; and 18-year-old Brandon Alarcon.

All three teens were Hollister residents, according to the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s office, which released their names earlier this week.

The traffic accident in which the students died also resulted in serious injuries to a former Hollister High student, who was a passenger in the vehicle with the three current students, according to authorities. The driver of another vehicle involved in the collision was also seriously injured.

Both injured people were flown to an area hospital for emergency care, authorities said.

The accident occurred about 6:55pm Jan. 14 on Shore Road, , just west of Lake Road, the California Highway Patrol said. The driver of one of the vehicles lost control while traveling west on Shore Road, and crossed into opposing traffic.

The errant vehicle struck another car that was traveling east on Shore Road, the CHP said. The errant vehicle’s driver and two rear passengers died in the collision.

The local community and student body of Hollister High School has been devastated by the tragedy. A roadside memorial to the victims has grown over the past week, and school staff have offered support to students affected by the tragedy.

“Hollister High School’s Counseling and Wellness team, along with our mental health clinicians, are available today and throughout the rest of the week to provide support to any student who may need assistance during this difficult time,” says a Jan. 15 letter from San Benito High School District officials to parents and students.