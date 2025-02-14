Last year’s Hollister boys soccer team pieced together a phenomenal post-season run to the school’s first-ever Central Coast Section championship. This year’s team is young but after a middling pre-season campaign, the Balers have gelled and are roaring in competitive league play.

Here comes Hollister again.

With wins last week over competitors Monterey by a 3-1 score and Alisal by 4-1, Hollister is surging. The Balers are now 6-2-2 in the Pacific Coast Athletic League Gabilan Division and those two wins over their closest competitors pushed the ‘Dores and the Trojans back in a three-way battle for second behind Everett Alvarez.

With the top four teams in the league getting playoff invites, Hollister will again be competing in the postseason and all segments of the game are coming together.

“We’ve had some injuries and we’re a very young team,” coach Greg Bloom said before the game at Monterey. “We start one sophomore and two freshmen. Our defense is really solid. Our defense has carried us. We’re doing fine. We’re in second place.”

The two big victories essentially nailed second place for Hollister, with two games remaining this week in the regular season. The Balers have now outscored opponents 23-10 in league play. The win-loss-tie record is particularly amazing given the level of competition in the Gabilan. Last season’s side was just 6-5-2 for third place in league, before pulling three straight upsets to win the CCS Division II title.

“It’s a competitive league,” senior Adrian Valdez said. “We were not playing our best but it’s coming together now.”

Over on the coast at Monterey on a cool, sunny afternoon on Feb. 5, the Balers showed resiliency. After a strong start by Hollister, the talented Toreadores countered with a goal in the 15th minute from Ethan Bonilla. Hollister fought back.

“We came back and played hard,” coach Bloom said. “They got kind of a fluke goal but we came back.”

Hollister found the equalizer about nine minutes later. Aspen Park played the ball up the near sideline to Valdez. Valdez then combined with Daniel Partrea on an amazing play to tie the contest 1-1.

“They got the first goal but we kept our heads high,” Valdez said. “Our first goal got our momentum up. I had a previous play that was about the same. Daniel said to cross it and I’ll head it in. It’s a play we practice.”

Valdez, a natural right-footed player, sent the ball into the middle with his left foot to quickly get it past the defense. Partrea beat everyone to the ball and headed it into the net.

“Aspen Park was solid all game,” Bloom said. “His pass to the corner led to that first goal. He worked well with Adrian Valdez. Daniel (Partrea) is not that tall but he jumps well.”

The score was 1-1 at halftime. Park, Anthony Nunez, Andres Garcia and Jared Huerta led the defense in front of goalie Amado Augustine Canela. Monterey’s Bonilla and Liam Rawson were dangerous but Canela came out for some good stops and Huerta and the back line were fierce and physical to limit opportunities.

“Jared Huerta is our MVP in the back,” Bloom said. “He doesn’t let anything happen.”

The midfield and the offense were active. Edgar Canales Landeros, Leo Heredia, Anthony Torres, Partrea, David Barba and Valdez were at full motor and contesting every ball. The Balers were getting some chances and the entire team was minimizing Monterey’s efforts.

Nine minutes into the second half, Hollister broke through with a rocket from the foot of the sophomore Torres. A quick, aggressive move led to an opportunity and he delivered to the high far side of the net away from the keeper. The Balers led 2-1.

The offense kept attacking while the defense held the fort. Late in the game, Torres made an electric play to seal the outcome. He pressured a Monterey defender and blocked a pass. The ball then caromed forward ahead of Torres, behind the defender.

Torres had a breakaway and bolted ahead to take on the keeper and beat him.

“I’m glad to score and help my team out,” Torres said. “It helped us get three points.”

The reference is to a victory counting for three points in the standings, while a tie counts for one and loss gives no points. With three for the Balers and zero for Monterey, Hollister moved ahead in the standings.

“I knocked it forward and made the keeper come out of the goal,” Torres said. “I took a couple touches and then moved outward to create space and smashed it past him.”

The deke of the keeper was elite. It opened a small path and Torres nailed it through. Teammates rushed from all over the field to congratulate him as the 3-1 lead closed the door on the home team.

“It meant a lot,” Valdez said. “This was a must-win game. We knew they were a good team. We had to play hard and physical.”

League play began with a 6-1 win at Greenfield and a 2-0 triumph over North Salinas. The Balers tied Monterey 1-1 and lost 2-1 at Alisal.

Hollister dispatched Seaside 4-1 but then lost to Alvarez 2-0, an Eagles squad that is now 16-0-2 for the season. Hollister responded by dumping Greenfield 2-0 and tying North Salinas 1-1. That set the table for this week’s showdowns with Monterey and Alisal as the trio fought for the three places behind Alvarez.

With two crucial wins and energized by the decisive scores, Hollister looks to finish the regular season strongly and do some damage in the playoffs.

The Balers finish regular season play with a Feb. 11 5:45pm game at home against struggling Seaside. On Feb. 13, they will travel to Alvarez. The CCS brackets will be announced Feb. 20 and playoff games will be contested between Feb. 22-March 1.