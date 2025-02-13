Americans will spend billions of dollars on Valentine’s Day before the week is over, and local flower shops have spent months getting ready for the inevitable rush of last-minute orders expected by Feb. 14.

Jerry Ayala, owner of the Flower Cottage in downtown Morgan Hill, said earlier this week that the vast majority of his Valentine’s Day sales every year take place in the day or two preceding the holiday. The Flower Cottage has been open on First Street in Morgan Hill for about 13 years.

Still, Ayala said despite inconsistent sales trends at his shop in recent months, he expects local customers to spend a lot on Valentine’s Day this year.

Most of those sales from his shop will be fresh cut roses—imported from South America—and teddy bears, Ayala added.

At Expressions Floral’s headquarters in Gilroy, a year-round workforce of 24 floral designers, sales associates and other staff have been busy in recent weeks trying to get ahead of the inevitable rush of last-minute orders, owner Lisa Filice said.

In a large room in the back of Expressions Floral’s warehouse space on Muraoka Drive, nearly a dozen floral designers with handheld tools were focused intently on choosing, trimming, clipping and arranging bouquets for the coming flood of Valentine’s Day customers.

As both a wholesaler and retail flower shop, Expressions Floral has the space and facilities to keep flowers fresh and accommodate high volumes of customers, Filice explained. Expressions Floral also has a retail shop in downtown Hollister that serves a growing clientele.

“We do all things flowers, all day long, 24/7,” Filice said.

According to the National Retail Federation, American consumers are expected to spend a record $27.5 billion on Valentine’s Day candy, flowers, gifts and dates this year. That figure is based on an annual survey, and is up from an estimated $25.8 billion in Valentine’s Day spending in 2024.

“Whether they are celebrating a significant other or someone else in their lives, Valentine’s Day is meaningful for many people,” NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights Katherine Cullen said. “Consumers are looking for special ways to treat their loved ones and can expect retailers to provide the best gift options and deals.”

Floral designers on Feb. 11 prepare bouquets for Valentine’s Day. Photo: Michael Moore

Expressions Floral designer Jodi Sudowski prepares an arrangement on Feb. 11 in the shop’s Gilroy warehouse for a Valentine’s Day customer. Photo: Michael Moore

Expressions Floral Manager Covina Henslay, at the downtown Hollister shop Feb. 12, holds a bouquet of roses that will be delivered for Valentine’s Day. Photo: Robert Airoldi